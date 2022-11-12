Read full article on original website
Search suspended for ‘armed, dangerous’ felon near Rainier
A manhunt for "a wanted felon" was suspended after about 7 hours in an area west of Rainier the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 26 Fatal, Clatsop Co., Nov. 14
On November 10, 2022, at approximately 7:30PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on HWY 26, near MP 1.5. The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Robert Greenawald (72) of Seaside, struck a pedestrian, Timothy L. Painter (65) of Seaside, who was walking within the westbound lane of HWY-26, near MP 1.5. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Cannon Beach Police Department, the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Department, Seaside Fire, Medix, and ODOT.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Tillamook Co., Nov. 14
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision. OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
Oregon car chase leads to shootout in Thurston County
An incident in Oregon led law enforcement to Thurston County where a shootout occurred, killing one person and injuring another. On Monday, after deputies in Thurston County were notified about the Oregon incident, two people in a car were coming northbound into their county on Interstate 5. The car was...
kptv.com
2 pedestrians die in 2 Clatsop Co. highway crashes, 1 hour apart
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two pedestrians died Thursday evening in two different crashes after being struck by cars on two different Clatsop County highways, according to the Oregon State Police. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to Highway 30 near milepost 82. Investigators said 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of...
kptv.com
KATU.com
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
thereflector.com
FBI investigating bomb threat that led to evacuation of Woodland High School
Woodland High School was evacuated on Nov. 9 after the city’s police department received a call reporting a bomb at the school. According to the Woodland Police Department, the caller was transferred to Cowlitz 911 so more information could be obtained. The caller stated there was one bomb located in a classroom at the school, stated the police department on social media.
‘Goonies’ house for sale for $1.6M in Astoria
A piece of Astoria history, the "Goonies" house, is up for sale. The house where the 1985 film was made can be yours for $1.6 million.
beachconnection.net
Intriguing Connection to Clams, Diatoms, Brown Waves and Washington / Oregon Coast
(Warrenton, Oregon) – Two small stretches of the Washington coast and north Oregon coast have something curious in common that also sets them apart from the rest of the region. A larger-than-usual population of diatoms makes for the oddball phenomena of brown waves and an enormous density of razor clams – as well as lots of whole sand dollars (at least in one area). (Photo of Long Beach brown waves Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Forest Grove Police Log: 'Female companion' invites family to man's house
The Forest Grove Police Department sorted out calls for service from Oct. 21-27, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Oct. 21 An officer spotted and stopped a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Hillsboro driving along A Street. The driver and passenger were both arrested and lodged at the jail. A caller reported the possible theft of two belt buckles. Police are investigating after more than...
Chronicle
Outdoors Report: Adna Man Lands 45-Pound Chinook in Lewis River
The fish pictured here were caught by Adna resident Marvin Keller on the Lewis River Tuesday, Nov. 8. "The Chinook was estimated to be 45 pounds," Keller wrote. The fish was "safely returned to the river to complete his spawning cycle," Keller said. The Chronicle publishes photos from successful local fishing and hunting outing. To be included, send photos and details to news@chronline.com.
These Oregon towns are great for a wintertime couple’s trip
For couples wanting a romantic trip,TripsToDiscover has rounded up a list of the 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the U.S.
Oregon Police Arrest Convicted Murderer and Army Veteran for 1974 Cold Case Slaughter of High School Students – After Charging the Wrong Man
Peter Zito Jr. was 18 years old when he died; his friend Donald Bartron was just 16 years old – both Aloha High School students at the time. And both were shot to death near a car at a recreation center in the Portland area in 1974. Now, nearly 50 years later, after several missteps, law enforcement claim they’ve finally caught the killer.
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
