ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Newcastle United vs. Chelsea result, highlights and analysis as Joe Willock condemns Blues to third consecutive Premier League defeat

By Joe Wright
Sporting News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

England World Cup fixtures 2022: Complete schedule, match kickoff times, dates for all Three Lions games in Qatar

Optimistic England fans will be hoping for third time lucky as Gareth Southgate's side launch their bid in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Three Lions have come up short in their last two major tournament appearances, with a semifinal loss to Croatia at Russia 2018 and penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy in the Euro 2020 final last year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy