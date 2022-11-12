No big changes in LA City Council races after vote-count update

Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats were updated Friday by the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The Friday afternoon update includes 79,018 ballots processed since Thursday. The total election results count is now 1,531,210, which is 27.21% of registered voters. The estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed is 811,300. Another update is scheduled for Saturday.

In the Fifth District race, Katy Young Yaroslavsky maintained her lead over Sam Yebri, 57% to 43%, ahead by more than 7,000 votes.

In Council District 11, Traci Park remains ahead of Erin Darling, 55% to 45% — the same margin as Thursday, and a lead of almost 6,000 votes.

Hugo Soto-Martinez maintained his lead over incumbent 13th District Councilman Mitch O’Farrell on Friday. O’Farrell’s 18,516 votes represents nearly 47% of the current tally, while Soto-Martinez’s 21,127 is just over 53%.

And in the 15th District, Tim McOsker appears poised to win, maintaining nearly two-thirds of the vote over Danielle Sandoval. McOsker has more than 17,000 votes to Sandoval’s 9,000-plus.

None of the leading candidates in City Council races have declared victory yet.