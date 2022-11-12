ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

No big changes in LA City Council races after vote-count update

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hIvNH_0j8AEEyj00

Results in the four races for Los Angeles City Council seats were updated Friday by the LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

The Friday afternoon update includes 79,018 ballots processed since Thursday. The total election results count is now 1,531,210, which is 27.21% of registered voters. The estimated number of outstanding ballots to be processed is 811,300. Another update is scheduled for Saturday.

In the Fifth District race, Katy Young Yaroslavsky maintained her lead over Sam Yebri, 57% to 43%, ahead by more than 7,000 votes.

In Council District 11, Traci Park remains ahead of Erin Darling, 55% to 45% — the same margin as Thursday, and a lead of almost 6,000 votes.

Hugo Soto-Martinez maintained his lead over incumbent 13th District Councilman Mitch O’Farrell on Friday. O’Farrell’s 18,516 votes represents nearly 47% of the current tally, while Soto-Martinez’s 21,127 is just over 53%.

And in the 15th District, Tim McOsker appears poised to win, maintaining nearly two-thirds of the vote over Danielle Sandoval. McOsker has more than 17,000 votes to Sandoval’s 9,000-plus.

None of the leading candidates in City Council races have declared victory yet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Katy Young Yaroslavsky to win LA City Council's 5th District seat

LOS ANGELES - Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council's 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. As of Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58%...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Luna again pads lead in bid to unseat Villanueva

Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna again stretched his lead Monday as vote-counting continued in his bid to unseat incumbent Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. According to updated vote totals released Monday by the county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office, Luna had a lead of 324,837 votes, up from 259,184...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Measure H Rent Control Supporters Declare Victory

Supporters of Pasadena’s rent control initiative Measure H declared victory Tuesday night after the day’s voting update reached 52.11% in favor of the measure and 47.89% against it. A majority of votes have been counted. A massive victory for renters, the campaign was fueled by the Pasadena Tenants...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

At Least 650,000 L. A. County Ballots Still To Be Processed From the Nov. 2022 General Election

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk just released the fourth post-Election Night ballot count update for the 2022 General Election. By News Desk. The update includes 191,312 ballots processed since Saturday’s update (Nov. 12). The total election results count is now 1,799,951 which is 31.98% of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Measure ULA supporters declare victory, 'mansion tax' poised to pass

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the "mansion tax," declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bass Takes 9,000-Vote Lead Over Caruso as Ballots Continue to Be Counted

Congresswoman Karen Bass has widened her lead over developer Rick Caruso to more than 9,000 votes as ballots in the Los Angeles mayoral election as ballots continue to be counted. On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk posted the latest numbers, with Bass at 306,990 votes to Caruso’s 297,527,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Redondo Beach mayor used racist, sexist language in recently discovered emails

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – The shocking statements in an explosive NBC news interview, in which Redondo Beach City Councilmember Todd Lowenstein stated that low and medium-income families do not “deserve” to live near the ocean, are the tip of the iceberg of the disdain for minorities and others by city officials. As detailed in the Los Angeles Times, recent emails have been uncovered from Redondo Beach City officials, including Mayor Bill Brand, which contain untoward statements about minorities, women, and cancer survivors.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Carson election results show incumbents maintain lead over challengers

CARSON, Calif. – The latest election updates show incumbents on the city council maintaining solid leads over their challengers and keeping the User Utility Tax (UUT) in place to maintain some city services. Ballot Measure R asked residents to maintain the current 2% UUT to maintain emergency services, protect...
CARSON, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy