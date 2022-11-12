Wilson completed 21 of 42 passes for 286 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. He added eight rushing yards on seven attempts. Wilson turned in his highest yardage total since Week 1, but that was mostly due to volume as he averaged only 6.8 yards per attempt. Much of that damage came on a 66-yard touchdown strike to Jalen Virgil that came midway through the second quarter -- one of his two completions of more than 20 yards. Wilson lost Jerry Jeudy (ankle) on Denver's first offensive play, which explains some of his struggles, but he's failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in seven of eight games this season and has surpassed 300 passing yards just once.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO