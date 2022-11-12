ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Germantown surges past Houston in Class 6A

By John Varlas
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26viAQ_0j8ADPPH00

Revenge was the last thing on Germantown football coach Gene Robinson’s mind Friday night. Germantown High hasn’t played in a state championship game since winning it all in 2003, and Robinson is keeping his team focused on the ultimate goal.

The Red Devils took another step in that direction Friday, going to Houston and defeating the Mustangs, 24-14, in a second-round game in the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. That sends Germantown (10-2) into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018; they’ll visit Bartlett next week in an all-Region 8 showdown.

So while the victory over Houston was huge on those terms, it also was satisfying in another way. The Mustangs defeated Germantown, 35-24, in the regular-season meeting between the two teams on Sept. 23. Houston running back Damon Sisa was the star that night but the Red Devils kept him and his talented teammates mostly quiet in the return game.

And that excited Robinson more than just about anything.

“I’ve been talking to the guys about destiny,” he said. “It’s time for a state championship to come back around to Germantown; it’s coming up on the 20-year mark. I told them, ‘you’ve got to make it (come) true and I applaud the kids and the coaching staff.’

“ ‘Faith over fear. Have faith in your brother and the plan we have in place.’ ”

The plan Friday clearly centered around slowing down the dangerous Sisa, who ran for 239 yards and scored four touchdowns in the first meeting. The speedy junior scored both of Houston’s touchdowns but was held largely in check with his biggest play coming on a third-quarter kickoff return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hcEPp_0j8ADPPH00

Germantown running back Joshua Davis (2) celebrates with teammates after beating Houston on Nov. 11, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“Immediately after that game, I apologized to the kids,” Robinson said. “I took all the blame. We tried to switch some things around because they have Brock (Vice) who’s a big receiver and we wanted to do some things, some fancy thing. ... We just confused them and that’s on me.

“The one thing I had to do this year was get out of my own way. We have two great coordinators. Coach (Errol) Harmon and the whole defensive staff, they took (the first meeting) to heart. ... It was a joy watching those guys move around out there.”

Robinson also had plenty of praise for his offensive coordinator, Marc Cobb, who called a fine game and was able to keep Houston’s defense off balance. It helps the offense when you have a player like Malik Mason.

With Houston leading 7-3 in the first half, Mason big-boyed down the sidelines for an 18-yard touchdown that put Germantown ahead at halftime. The Red Devils extended the lead on the first possession of the third quarter when quarterback Isaiah Tate faked a hand-off and went 49 yards for a score.

Houston (9-3) cut it to three on Sisa’s second score before Mason restored a double-digit advantage with a 35-yard scamper. If that wasn’t enough, he sealed the victory with under two minutes to go when he intercepted a pass intended for Vice in the end zone that snuffed out any hopes of a miracle Houston comeback.

With Houston neutralizing Jamarion Morrow, who had 10 catches in Germantown’s victory over Ravenwood in the first round last week, it was crucial to get a good performance from the running game and Mason and company delivered.

“What about Malik Mason?,” said Robinson. “He’s putting it together and becoming who he’s supposed to become, and he had a special night (Friday) ... (and) coach Cobb and the guys on the offensive side of the ball are special.

“Coach Cobb is top coach, college coaches included. He’s ball, ball, ball and he’s challenged me to work harder than I’ve ever worked. The offensive guys come in earlier than everyone else and they’re getting it done. We feel like we’re peaking and we’re just really excited.

“I’m just proud of my guys.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

No. 3 Houston cruises into clash with Oral Roberts

No. 3 Houston will look to continue its dominating play on both ends of the court when it hosts Oral Roberts on Monday. The Cougars (2-0) are coming off an 81-55 win over St. Joseph's on Friday in the Veterans Classic at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., after opening the season with an 83-36 victory over Northern Colorado last Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Kelvin Sampson’s Most Talented Houston Team Ever is Already Leaving a Big Mark — Winning by 38 Points Per Game and Letting a Hall of Fame Level Coach Demand Even More

Tramon Mark can create plenty of offense for Houston. (Photo by Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images. Tramon Mark gets the ball at the top of the key, with plenty of time to go to work. The entire lane is his, cleared out to give him all the room he could ever need. Oral Roberts has absolutely no chance of stopping Mark, the most gifted drive creator on what just may be the single most talented roster Kelvin Sampson’s ever had in a lifetime of coaching.
HOUSTON, TX
desotocountynews.com

Lady Eagles’ Bowen ready to fly as a Redhawk

This Lady Eagle will soon fly as a Redhawk. Indiya Bowen of Horn Lake, one of DeSoto County’s top 2023 year basketball standouts, Sunday celebrated her recent signing of a National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play next season at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
defendernetwork.com

Update: Agenda Houston opens new flagship store

In late September, the Defender reported on a popular Black-owned fashion sneaker and streetwear retailer being potentially pushed out of Houston’s Galleria Mall. Fast-forward to Nov. 11, and that retail shop, Agenda Houston, and its owner Ken Haggerty are celebrating being in their new location. Agenda Houston is now...
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

Third Whataburger in Memphis area to open this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger is set to open next week in the Memphis area. On Monday, the Texas-based burger chain will open for drive-thru service only at 1040 North Germantown Parkway in Cordova. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. This will be the third Whataburger restaurant in the area. The first two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KHOU

Houston police still working to find Migos member TakeOff's killer

HOUSTON — Thousands of family, friends and fans gathered in Atlanta on Friday to say goodbye to Migos rapper TakeOff, who was killed in Houston earlier this month. "You can see the whole of Atlanta out here for this man. This man is an icon. God bless this brother, man. RIP TakeOff," one fan said at the memorial.
HOUSTON, TX
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
fox26houston.com

Black fraternity gives back to Houston community for Thanksgiving

HOUSTON - Members of the Houston community are doing their part to give back this holiday season. The Houston-area Eta Rho Sigma chapter of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., a historically Black fraternity part of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, will be providing 300 turkeys to families in the coming weeks.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Review: Gary Clark Jr. vs. Paul Wall in concert, who won? Texas

HOUSTON - 10 years ago, Gary Clark Jr. released his debut album "Blak and Blu" and in one of the tracks, "Bright Lights," he sings "you're gonna know my name by the end of the night." Well, after Red Bull SoundClash at 713 Music Hall, if the crowd didn’t know him then, no one would forget him now.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland under strain from budget mistake; Willowbrook area sees revitalization

The city of Pearland is contending with a multimillion-dollar budget mistake. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact) On the Nov. 11 episode of the "Houston Breakdown," Community Impact Reporter Daniel Weeks breaks down the budget error that has set Pearland’s general fund back by $10 million. Plus, reporter Emily Lincke discusses recent efforts to revitalize the Willowbrook area of northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
localmemphis.com

Memphis musicians Don and Larry Nix awarded Beale Street 'Brass Notes'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in two years, the Beale Street Walk of Fame Committee resumed its "Brass Note Ceremonies," attributing a tangible embodiments of the "many talented people who had put Memphis music and Beale Street on the world map." The committee decided that this year,...
MEMPHIS, TN
houstonfoodfinder.com

Lotus Seafood Keeps Loyal Followers Coming for Crack Sauce & More

If you grew up or lived on the Southwest side of Houston, then it is very likely you stood in a long line at Lotus Seafood’s original Braeswood location, (im)patiently breathing in the smell of Cajun seafood boil and craving the addictive Crack Sauce. In 2006, the Braeswood location opened as an unassuming you-buy-we-fry seafood market. It has recently moved down the street to a larger space at 9531 Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Plus, Lotus Seafood has added locations in Pearland, Westchase, Veterans Memorial and the newest spot in Stafford, which had its grand opening in September.
HOUSTON, TX
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy