Germantown surges past Houston in Class 6A

Revenge was the last thing on Germantown football coach Gene Robinson’s mind Friday night. Germantown High hasn’t played in a state championship game since winning it all in 2003, and Robinson is keeping his team focused on the ultimate goal.

The Red Devils took another step in that direction Friday, going to Houston and defeating the Mustangs, 24-14, in a second-round game in the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs. That sends Germantown (10-2) into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2018; they’ll visit Bartlett next week in an all-Region 8 showdown.

So while the victory over Houston was huge on those terms, it also was satisfying in another way. The Mustangs defeated Germantown, 35-24, in the regular-season meeting between the two teams on Sept. 23. Houston running back Damon Sisa was the star that night but the Red Devils kept him and his talented teammates mostly quiet in the return game.

And that excited Robinson more than just about anything.

“I’ve been talking to the guys about destiny,” he said. “It’s time for a state championship to come back around to Germantown; it’s coming up on the 20-year mark. I told them, ‘you’ve got to make it (come) true and I applaud the kids and the coaching staff.’

“ ‘Faith over fear. Have faith in your brother and the plan we have in place.’ ”

The plan Friday clearly centered around slowing down the dangerous Sisa, who ran for 239 yards and scored four touchdowns in the first meeting. The speedy junior scored both of Houston’s touchdowns but was held largely in check with his biggest play coming on a third-quarter kickoff return.

Germantown running back Joshua Davis (2) celebrates with teammates after beating Houston on Nov. 11, 2022. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian)

“Immediately after that game, I apologized to the kids,” Robinson said. “I took all the blame. We tried to switch some things around because they have Brock (Vice) who’s a big receiver and we wanted to do some things, some fancy thing. ... We just confused them and that’s on me.

“The one thing I had to do this year was get out of my own way. We have two great coordinators. Coach (Errol) Harmon and the whole defensive staff, they took (the first meeting) to heart. ... It was a joy watching those guys move around out there.”

Robinson also had plenty of praise for his offensive coordinator, Marc Cobb, who called a fine game and was able to keep Houston’s defense off balance. It helps the offense when you have a player like Malik Mason.

With Houston leading 7-3 in the first half, Mason big-boyed down the sidelines for an 18-yard touchdown that put Germantown ahead at halftime. The Red Devils extended the lead on the first possession of the third quarter when quarterback Isaiah Tate faked a hand-off and went 49 yards for a score.

Houston (9-3) cut it to three on Sisa’s second score before Mason restored a double-digit advantage with a 35-yard scamper. If that wasn’t enough, he sealed the victory with under two minutes to go when he intercepted a pass intended for Vice in the end zone that snuffed out any hopes of a miracle Houston comeback.

With Houston neutralizing Jamarion Morrow, who had 10 catches in Germantown’s victory over Ravenwood in the first round last week, it was crucial to get a good performance from the running game and Mason and company delivered.

“What about Malik Mason?,” said Robinson. “He’s putting it together and becoming who he’s supposed to become, and he had a special night (Friday) ... (and) coach Cobb and the guys on the offensive side of the ball are special.

“Coach Cobb is top coach, college coaches included. He’s ball, ball, ball and he’s challenged me to work harder than I’ve ever worked. The offensive guys come in earlier than everyone else and they’re getting it done. We feel like we’re peaking and we’re just really excited.

“I’m just proud of my guys.”