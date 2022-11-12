ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Brandon football's Nate Blount saw role reversal to open MHSAA Class 6A playoffs

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Nate Blount was on the sidelines for Brandon High’s championship-game run last season. He was greatly missed as the Bulldogs lost in the MHSAA Class 6A final to Madison Central.

Blount and Louisiana Tech commitment Jarvis Dur formed the Bulldogs' two-headed rushing attack during the regular season. Durr had speed and an ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Blount provided powerful running.

Brandon (10-1) missed that aspect of its offense in the playoffs last year when Blount was out with a season-ending injury. The roles are reversed Friday. Durr is out of the playoffs with a season-ending elbow injury and Blount had to step up in a first-round home playoff game against Hancock (6-6).

The junior led the Bulldogs with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their 42-7 victory over the Hawks.

"(Blount) is a leader," Bulldogs coach Sam Williams said. "He's our captain. He just goes out there and he's a calming presence. When he screws up, he takes ownership for it and moves on from it."

Durr was on the sidelines Friday watching Blount give Brandon a 7-0 lead with a 5-yard TD run with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter. Blount helped extend that lead to 21-0 right before halftime with a 2-yard TD run with 21 seconds left in the second quarter.

Blount missed being part of the "brotherhood" that came with playing for a state championship last season. He wouldn't let this opportunity slip away.

"God blessed me to be able to come to the first round and play and be fully healthy," Blount said. "I took the opportunity. I didn't take it for granted and I played my butt off."

Blount entered the playoffs with 1,197 yards and 15 TDs rushing. The new speed option for the Bulldogs came from Quincy Phillips Jr. The Madison-Ridgeland Academy transfer had two TDs, including a 24-yard catch from Landon Varnes to give Brandon a 28-0 lead in the third quarter.

"(Phillips) is kind of a Swiss Army knife," Williams said. "He does everything for us, returns kicks and punts, plays running back. He can do anything."

Phillips has 173 rushing yards, 449 receiving yards for four TDs this season.

The Bulldogs return home to face Warren Central (10-1) at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18. Brandon cruised to a 21-3 victory over the Vikings on Sept. 30.

"They're a great team and they played us really well earlier," Williams said. "They're going to be a different team."

