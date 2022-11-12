Read full article on original website
Related
MMAWeekly.com
Anthony Johnson’s cause of death revealed
Former two-time UFC title challenger Anthony Johnson passed away on Sunday at the age of 38. When the news broke of Johnson’s death, details were scarce. It was known that Johnson was having health issues, but the seriousness of his situation didn’t become clear until his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked the MMA world to pray for the “Rumble” last month to ESPN.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 281 highlights & recap: Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira
Watch the highlights video and recap from Saturday’s UFC 281 main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The bout headlined the UFC 281 fight card on Saturday, November 14, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube.
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White says Jon Jones will ‘for sure’ fight next year
The long awaited octagon return of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is right around the corner according to UFC president Dana White. Jones last fought in February 2020, defeating Dominick Reyes by unanimous decision at UFC 247. Six months later Jones vacated the 205-pound championship and announced his intents to move up to the heavyweight division to chase a title in a second division.
MMAWeekly.com
MMA Twitter reacts to the news of Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death
On Sunday, Nov. 13, rumors began circulating that Anthony “Rumble” Johnson had died. It was known that he was suffering from an illness but what exactly happening to him was not exactly clear. During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto last month, Johnson’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, asked...
MMAWeekly.com
Michael Chandler insists he’s not a ‘cheater’ after Dustin Poirier claims
On Saturday night Dustin Poirier was in a dangerous situation. He had Michael Chandler on his back, his arm around his neck, and with just a bit of wiggle room, near a submission. It was at this moment that Poirier claims Chandler fish hooked him and tried to manipulate his face upward to get his arm under his chin. We saw the fingers on the replay but Chandler insists it’s not what Poirier claims.
MMAWeekly.com
Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, other UFC stars have the most fake Twitter followers report says
According to a report by Gambling.com, several big-name UFC stars are dealing with a large number of fake followers on Twitter. The study was done after “Elon Musk’s crackdown on fake/spam accounts” and was eye-opening in terms of MMA Twitter. The site says they ran “SparkToro’s fake...
MMAWeekly.com
Dana White on Francis Ngannou negotiations: ‘We’ve been very patient’
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is currently involved in contract negotiations with the fight promotion, and it doesn’t look like they’re close to an agreement. Ngannou allegedly fulfilled his contractual obligations with the UFC in his last fight at UFC 270 in January. Following the win over Ciryl Gane, Ngannou underwent knee surgery and has been in recovery and rehabilitation since March. He’s criticized the fight promotion’s contract structure and has called for changes.
Comments / 0