Dr. Josh Wilson was officially named the new pastor for Southside Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 30. His first day in office followed on Monday, Oct. 31. Wilson was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Growing up in a Christian home, Josh heard the Gospel many times before surrendering his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10. By his freshman year of college, the Lord was already calling Josh into full-time vocational ministry, and he was licensed into the ministry. Josh attended the University of Alabama and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Language Arts. During this time, he began his first ministry assignment as a youth pastor at Moundville Baptist Church just outside of Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO