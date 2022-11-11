Read full article on original website
Saban says a healthy Tyler Harrell 'making really good progress'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama head coach Nick Saban pointed to a lack of explosive plays in the passing game when speaking to reporters on the first day of Austin Peay game week. The Crimson Tide entered Week 12 of the season with two passing plays of 50 yards, which...
Iron Bowl Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The annual game between Alabama and Auburn will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
How to watch, listen and follow Ole Miss hoops taking on Chattanooga
The 2-0 Ole Miss Rebels are looking to keep their good start going against a team this evening that participated in last season's NCAA Tournament, going up against the Chattanooga Mocs, hailing from the SoCon. Chattanooga enters the contest with a 1-1 mark. To open their season, the Mocs started...
wvtm13.com
Former Bama running back Bo Scarbrough to return to the Birmingham Stallions for year two of the USFL
Former Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough will return to the USFL champions in spring 2023, the Birmingham Stallions have announced. Scarbrough, a Tuscaloosa native, played a key role in the Stallions' run to a USFL Championship in 2022. He will once again play for Stallions' head coach Skip Holtz in 2023.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 9 Alabama defeated No. 11 Ole Miss, 30-24, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s SEC matchup at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 8-2 on the season. “Really, really proud of our...
Lane Kiffin fed up after Alabama loss, sick of silver linings
A bummed-out Lane Kiffin stepped to the podium Saturday evening in the wake of a 30-24 loss to Alabama. He mentioned the fact they watched Tennessee and LSU do what they couldn’t and that’s just disappointing. The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is now 0-3 against his former boss Nick Saban since coming to Ole Miss.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Expands Anchor Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jarvis Robertson returns home to join the WVTM 13 News team as an anchor and reporter. Robertson will appear on WVTM 13’s Sunday morning newscasts with co-anchor Magdala Louissaint. “As a Wenonah High School and UAB graduate, Jarvis needs little introduction to Birmingham, and his...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
Tuscaloosa, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tuscaloosa. The Brookwood High School basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Brookwood High School basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Woodfin proposal to keep Magic City Classic at Legion Field approved by council committee
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
Andalusia Star News
Wilson begins as new pastor at Southside Baptist Church
Dr. Josh Wilson was officially named the new pastor for Southside Baptist Church Sunday, Oct. 30. His first day in office followed on Monday, Oct. 31. Wilson was born and raised in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Growing up in a Christian home, Josh heard the Gospel many times before surrendering his life to Jesus Christ at the age of 10. By his freshman year of college, the Lord was already calling Josh into full-time vocational ministry, and he was licensed into the ministry. Josh attended the University of Alabama and completed a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education: Language Arts. During this time, he began his first ministry assignment as a youth pastor at Moundville Baptist Church just outside of Tuscaloosa.
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Alabama
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Uniontown, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Uniontown. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00. The Choctaw County High School basketball team will have a game with R.C. Hatch High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
WTOK-TV
University of Alabama opens new medical clinic
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - This University of Alabama College of Community Health Sciences is expanding its healthcare services in West Alabama. The old University Medical Center clinic was too small for the number of patients they service, so the University is moving the clinic from the old Fitness One site to a new one near Lowe’s in Northport.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
It’s still hard to get a used car in Alabama: ‘We’re still excessively frustrated’
Scotty Colson helps run a residential program for recovering alcoholics in Birmingham. They spend several months getting sober, working on life skills, getting a job, and setting out on their own. Having wheels of their own helps that independence, so the charity, Jimmie Hale Mission, has an in-house mechanic who fixes up donated cars to give to graduates.
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
