Cornelius, NC

‘He’s A Super hero’; Family Thankful To Be Alive After Cornelius Police Officer Saves Them From Burning Home

By Trish Williford
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago
wccbcharlotte.com

3 Children Taken by Family Member in York County Located

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies are trying to locate three children that were taken from their home in Fort Mill. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the children were taken by Jami’la Earvin on Sunday from an apartment on Bromley Village Drive around 10 a.m. Authorities say Earvin is a family member of the children but didn’t have permisson to take them.
YORK COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Arrested For Setting Fire To Tony’s Ice Cream Shop

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man has been arrested for setting a fire at Tony’s Ice Cream Shop. Police charged Marvin McCaskill with attempted murder and arson-related offenses for the fire at the iconic ice cream shop in August. The Gastonia Fire Department reaponsded to the business on...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Person Found Dead At 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia

GASTONIA, NC — Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Gastonia. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Linwood Road. Police officials confirm one person was found dead at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCB News...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed In Double Shooting In Northwest Charlotte Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A homicide investigation is underway in Northwest Charlotte. CMPD responded to the 1800 block of Griers Cove Road around 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Medic says a second person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Belmont Police Respond To Bank Robbery

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police are investigating a bank robbery. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday at SouthState Bank on E. Woodrow Avenue. Police have released surveillance pictures of the suspect’s getaway car. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all black clothing and a black face mask. Police say he presented a note and demanding money.
BELMONT, NC
WBTV

Hickory police: 1 dead after box truck, moped crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A fatal crash left one person dead Saturday night in Hickory. Officers with the Hickory Police Department said the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on N.C. 127 at 31st Ave. Court NE. [One dead in suspected drunk driving crash in Catawba Co.]. A moped hit...
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Rowan County Man Found Safe

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police are asking for help in finding Harold David Coon, 82, who went missing on Sunday. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Officers say that on November 14th, around 8 p.m., Coon left Brookstone Way in Granite Quarry to go...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between West Horah and West Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Kings Drive House Fire Under Investigation

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Breaking overnight, Charlotte Fire crews were on the scene of a house fire in Dilworth. The fire was on South Kings Drive just south of Morehead Street. Firefighters say the scene is now clear and the blaze was controlled in under 20 minutes. No injuries are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four teenagers arrested after allegedly killing man in Rock Hill

A 15-year-old and 20-year-old were both injured after dozens of shots rang out in Salisbury this weekend. WBTV's David Hodges breaks down a timeline of Charlotte-Area Transit System investigations that have resulted in change for the community. CMS graduate among 3 killed in U.Va shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. One...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Shelby Police Release Details Of Officer Involved Shooting

SHELBY, N.C. — Police say officers asked the suspect to drop his weapon multiple times before he raised his weapon and was shot by police on Saturday. On November 12, Shelby Police officers were dispatched to the Days Inn on W. Dixon Boulevard shortly before noon. Officers found the...
SHELBY, NC
WBTV

Armed robbery reported at Salisbury fish arcade

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The same fish arcade that was near the scene of a deadly shooting in March is now the scene of an armed robbery, according to police. According to police, on Monday morning, two men wearing dark clothing and masks walked into the arcade on Freeland Drive just after 3:00 a.m. One of them was armed with a gun, pointing it toward the security guard, taking his gun and cell phone.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County highway reopened hours after serious crash

MIDLAND, N.C. (WBTV) - A major highway in Cabarrus County was shut down after a ‘very serious’ crash on Monday evening, local officials said. According to Midland Fire and Rescue, the incident happened on Highway 24/27 near Sam Black Road. The road was completely shut down for about...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill Police Investigating Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Press Release) — Just after midnight on Monday, November 14th, Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after receiving calls for gunshots being fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot...
ROCK HILL, SC

