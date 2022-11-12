Read full article on original website
For the Illini, old habits are hard to break
Winning is habit. Unfortunately, so is losing. And this team sure as hell is used to losing. It’s not the actual losing part, but everything around it. The undisciplined play. They chase points instead of smart plays. The “looking ahead instead of catching the ball” dropped passes. The losing habits have all been a part of Illinois football for a while. As fans, we know it all too well.
‘It’s a unique challenge’: Illinois prepares for top-5 foe
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois has a lot of adversity staring them in the face. Following two straight losses, the coaching staff addressed the media Monday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. With their backs against the wall, and with stakes higher than ever, how will the Illini respond?. Boiler Blues. Saturday’s...
No. 19 Illinois blows by Monmouth behind 63-point first half
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The 19th-ranked team in the land looked very legit Monday night. In the final feel-out game they’ll play before heading to Vegas and taking on some insanely tough competition, Illinois used lights-out shooting and impressive defense to propel them past Monmouth, 103-65. “The ball had...
Three-star offensive lineman flips to Illinois
The University of Illinois Fighting Illini landed a commitment from 2023 three-star East St. Louis, IL offensive lineman Brandon Henderson. He decommitted from Matt Campbell and Iowa State to join the Illini’s class. Henderson, who has played opposite Alabama commit Miles McVay on the East St. Louis offensive line projects as a right tackle with the potential to move inside if needed.
This is Illinois football. It’s a sad song, but we’re going to sing it anyway.
Bret Bielema is a football coach, and he has a gift to give. He can make you see how it could be, in spite of the way that is. It felt like a train coming down the tracks. You could only hear the engine’s whistle in the distance, and it slowly, methodically came toward you. At a certain point, you could even feel it, as the ground rumbled below your feet.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Monmouth: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
Radio: All Illinois basketball games air live on radio in the Champaign (WDWS-AM 1400) and Chicago (WLS-AM 890) markets. The game will also be broadcasted on other networks throughout the state; check the Fighting Illini Radio Network for more information. Odds: Illinois -24.5 O/U 141. Quick Hits. Illinois Fighting Illini...
