Read full article on original website
Related
On KMOX: St Louis CITY2 Hosts Bayer 04 Leverkusen at CITYPARK for Inaugural Match
You can hear the inaugural match at CITYPARK live on KMOX as St Louis CITY2 faces Bundesliga-side Bayer 04 Leverkusen ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday, November 16. The international friendly kicks off at 7 p.m. Central
Yardbarker
REPORT: Chicago Bears switch tight end to defense in shocking twist
The Chicago Bears are trying out a lot of new things this year. The Bears overhauled their defense in the offseason. The offense has progressed rapidly from a conservative, bland scheme to one of the most explosive units in the NFL in the past month. Recently, the Bears made a former basketball player turned NFL tight end into a defensive player.
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of Rule 5 Draft
Roddery Muñoz, Braden Shewmake, and Darius Vines are now all on the 40-man roster, which prevents them from entering the Rule 5 Draft. In corresponding moves, Silvino Bracho, Guillermo Heredia, and William Woods have all been designated for assignment. This doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of them. Each one of them could choose to ink a minor-league deal with the Braves, which is something to monitor.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Lose A Key Coach For 2023
Several weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak announced that the team’s hitting coach, Jeff Albert would not be returning in 2023. St. Louis promoted assistant hitting coach Turner Ward to fill Albert’s role and hired Brandon Allen to be their new assistant hitting coach.
Yardbarker
Yankees And Cardinals Take Home Elite Defensive Honors
Two weeks after individual Gold Glove Awards were announced for the American League and National League, two teams took home some elite defensive honors. After the individual Gold Gloves are awarded, team Gold Gloves are handed out to the best defensive teams in each league. This year, the recipients of...
Comments / 0