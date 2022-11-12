Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTEN.com
Pottsboro feels the best is yet to come heading into area round
POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) - The 2022 Pottsboro Cardinals have been a well-oiled machine this season, especially on offense. The Cardinals did not play their best game in the Bi-District round in a 33-14 win over Gladewater but they did enough to handily win the game. However, coach Matt Poe want...
KTEN.com
Gunter gets ready for Jacksboro
GUNTER, Texas (KTEN) - The Gunter Tigers are back in action this Thursday night against Jacksboro in the area round. The Tigers had an extra week of rest after Cedar Hill Trinity Leadership forfeited in the bi-district round. Gunter outscored their opponents 455-64 in the regular season and are going...
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular-season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series, with the last win […]
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
ocolly.com
Gundy helping former-Bedlam brother Cale
When Mike Gundy answered a phone call before going to practice, he might’ve had cause to be jealous. The destination of the two people talking on speaker phone probably sounded like fun. “They’re driving in the car, you know (Barry) Switzer and Cale (Gundy), they’re going over to talk...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Mike Gundy Takes Hilarious Shots at Brian Bosworth, Jamelle Holieway Ahead of Bedlam
The famous never-ending feud between Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State legend, and Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma legend, took yet another fun turn Monday as Gundy in his weekly presser took a not-so-subtle jab at The Boz’s, ahem, nutritional intake while he was at Oklahoma as the star linebacker of the Sooners.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops meets the press after practice on Monday, Nov. 12, 2022.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you also love to eat burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KTEN.com
Denison On Ice is returning
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison On Ice is returning for the 2022 holiday season. The outdoor ice rink in the heart of the downtown district will include a seasonal outdoor rink with a canopy. The rink opens on Saturday, November 19 and stays frosty until January 1. Click here...
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
KTEN.com
Historic aircraft that crashed in Dallas visited Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed during an air show in Dallas on Saturday. One of the planes involved in the midair collision, a World War II vintage B-17 bomber, had paid a visit to North Texas Regional Airport in Denison back in 2017.
New Brazilian steakhouse to open in Oklahoma City
If you are looking for a unique dining experience, you won't want to miss a new Brazilian Steakhouse in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Snow fell as winter weather moved across Oklahoma
Winter weather moved through Oklahoma on Monday, and snow fell in parts of the state. Snow accumulated in western Oklahoma. KOCO 5 Field Meteorologist Michael Armstrong and Storm Command tracked the wintry conditions. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder said there was a band of heavy, wet snow where 3-6 inches...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Visit Oklahoma’s Wildest Christmas Light Display
Thanksgiving is next Thursday, the 2022 holiday season is officially upon us! If you're looking for some family festive fun and would like to get into the spirit of the season visit Oklahoma's wildest Christmas Light Display. It's an amazing drive-through and walk-through Christmas experience with lights and more!. SCROLL...
KTEN.com
Denison Animal Services at capacity
DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—The Denison city pound is at full capacity and cannot take in any new animals. If they are unable to free up space, they will have to begin euthanizing unwanted pets. The Denison Animal Welfare Group is also at capacity and seeking foster homes and adopters for...
Which Texas And Oklahoma Towns Are Really Route 66 Ghost Towns?
I grew up and around Route 66. It's always been a part of my life, it seems. I've spent a lot of time flying up and down portions of the old Mother Road. So when I see lists of ghost towns on Route 66, I take an interest. Reading through...
insideevs.com
Canoo Announces New Vehicle Manufacturing Facility In Oklahoma City
Canoo has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City, located with easy access to road and rail. The EV startup plans to produce its Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle and Lifestyle Vehicle vans at the factory, with the first units to be shipped to customers in 2023.
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
KTEN.com
Sherman ISD looks ahead to May 2023 bond
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Independent School District's Long Range Facilities Planning Committee brought a list of proposals to the district's Board of Trustees. Many items on that list cover renovations of facilities along with some additions, including a new elementary school that would be ready for students in the fall of 2025.
Comments / 0