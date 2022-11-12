ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Grandy & Griffin named Savannah Quarterback players of the week

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of Week : Michael Grandy RB, Savannah County Day School. -Offensive player of the week for week 12...
SAVANNAH, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
ALBANY, GA
High School Football PRO

Savannah, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Vincent's Academy football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
STATESBORO, GA
counton2.com

Watch: Coast Guard rescues group from sinking boat near Savannah

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued three people Monday from a sinking vessel off the Lowcountry coast. USCG Air Station Savannah was alerted around 3:50 a.m. Monday when a member of the crew activated an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), which pinged the boat about 77 miles southeast of Savannah.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

The story behind Savannah’s squares

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Undercover Savannah police car shot Monday night

The Savannah Police Department said an officer was driving in the area of 38th and Ott streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, when their car was shot multiple times. The officer was not injured in the shooting and also did not shoot back at the suspect, who is believed to be on foot at that time.
SAVANNAH, GA
crbjbizwire.com

Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Pine Island, listed with the Charleston-based Huguley Team of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, has closed for $8M. The 56.1-acre private island in Okatie, South Carolina, is Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty's highest sale of the year and one of the firm's most talked-about listings. Pine Island is connected to the larger Spring Island by a causeway and is the private community's highest-recorded sale.
OKATIE, SC
WJCL

Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
robertsnapspot.com

Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour

Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Chilly start to the work week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning will be a chilly one, dress warm!. Inland temperatures will dip in the upper 30s, but the wind should minimize the frost potential. Savannah and the surrounding communities will be around 40 at sunrise, with a wind chill in the mid 30s. Cool weather sticks around through the day with lunchtime temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Crash slings boat onto interstate in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic was slow near the I-95/I-16 interchange in Pooler early Monday afternoon, after a crash left a boat on the roadway. Police told WSAV that the driver was headed southbound on I-95 when the crash happened. No one was seriously hurt but the boat was slung at least 30 yards down […]
POOLER, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
SAVANNAH, GA
visitstatesboro.org

Statesboro’s Annual Holiday Celebration

The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth and community stage performers.
STATESBORO, GA

