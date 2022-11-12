Read full article on original website
WJCL
Grandy & Griffin named Savannah Quarterback players of the week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Savannah Quarterback Club continues to honor local high school football players by handing out major hardware on Mondays during their weekly meeting on the Southside. Offensive Player of Week : Michael Grandy RB, Savannah County Day School. -Offensive player of the week for week 12...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons
ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
Savannah, November 14 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Budweiser Clydesdales to make appearance in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the Statesboro area this weekend. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon at the Georgia Southern University Bookstore on Nov. 19 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. The world-renowned horses will participate in Georgia […]
Statesboro, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Statesboro. The David Emanuel Academy basketball team will have a game with Bulloch Academy on November 14, 2022, 13:00:00. The David Emanuel Academy basketball team will have a game with Bulloch Academy on November 14, 2022, 14:15:00.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their amazing food.
counton2.com
Watch: Coast Guard rescues group from sinking boat near Savannah
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) rescued three people Monday from a sinking vessel off the Lowcountry coast. USCG Air Station Savannah was alerted around 3:50 a.m. Monday when a member of the crew activated an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), which pinged the boat about 77 miles southeast of Savannah.
wtoc.com
The story behind Savannah’s squares
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There’s no doubt Savannah is as unique a place as you will find. But there is one aspect of the Hostess City that makes it unlike anything else. “Our city plan is very unique. We’re the only city that’s successfully kind of done it this way,” Historic Savannah Foundation Ryan Jarles said.
gcaptain.com
As U.S. Container Imports Fall, Port of Savannah Reports Second Busiest Month in October
Bucking the trend of falling inbound containers, the Port of Savannah recorded its second busiest month on record in October as the East Coast port continues to benefit from an eastward shift of imports. The Georgia Ports Authority announced Monday it handled 552,800 TEUs in October for an increase of...
The square with no name: Savannah strips downtown park of slavery supporter John C. Calhoun's name
LISTEN: The Savannah City Council voted to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from a downtown public square, before the city begins the process of deciding on a new name. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson put it bluntly: “John C. Calhoun does not represent who Savannah...
WSAV-TV
Undercover Savannah police car shot Monday night
The Savannah Police Department said an officer was driving in the area of 38th and Ott streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, when their car was shot multiple times. The officer was not injured in the shooting and also did not shoot back at the suspect, who is believed to be on foot at that time.
Welcome the holiday season with annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday
Join Georgia Southern President Kyle Marrero and the Office of Student Activities for the annual Lighting of Sweetheart Circle on Wednesday, November 16, at 5:30pm. Guests will enjoy pictures with Santa Gus, cookie decorating, and holiday treats. Grice Connect will livestream the event on Facebook, as well. This year, the...
crbjbizwire.com
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty Announces Record-Breaking Sale
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – Pine Island, listed with the Charleston-based Huguley Team of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty, has closed for $8M. The 56.1-acre private island in Okatie, South Carolina, is Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty's highest sale of the year and one of the firm's most talked-about listings. Pine Island is connected to the larger Spring Island by a causeway and is the private community's highest-recorded sale.
WJCL
Hilton Head lights up the night at lantern festival
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hundreds gathered on the beaches of Hilton Head Island for a sight like no other—the annual lantern fest. “We're getting ready to have the most magical night on Hilton Head Island. We have visitors who plan their annual vacations for it,” said Natalie Harvey, director of cultural affairs for the town of Hilton Head.
robertsnapspot.com
Moss on Brick, the Golden Hour
Celebrating “WalkingSquares” challenge. On good thing about the time change that comes with Daylight Savings moving the clock back is earlier evening walks. I have always enjoyed photography during the “Golden Hour“. That rare fleeting moment when day turns to dusk. Sunlight escapes our today with a hopeful promise to rise in the morning.
wtoc.com
Chilly start to the work week!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday morning will be a chilly one, dress warm!. Inland temperatures will dip in the upper 30s, but the wind should minimize the frost potential. Savannah and the surrounding communities will be around 40 at sunrise, with a wind chill in the mid 30s. Cool weather sticks around through the day with lunchtime temperatures in the upper 50s and afternoon highs in the lower 60s.
Crash slings boat onto interstate in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic was slow near the I-95/I-16 interchange in Pooler early Monday afternoon, after a crash left a boat on the roadway. Police told WSAV that the driver was headed southbound on I-95 when the crash happened. No one was seriously hurt but the boat was slung at least 30 yards down […]
wtoc.com
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
visitstatesboro.org
Statesboro’s Annual Holiday Celebration
The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority will be hosting its annual Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m sponsored by Vyve Broadband. Kick off the Holiday season downtown, featuring the Christmas Parade on East Main, Chili Town, holiday shopping, the Mockingbird’s Turf hayride in the Synovus Bank parking lot, Santa photobooth and community stage performers.
WJCL
Savannah: Car crashes into Taco Bell, causes serious damage to restaurant
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A car jumped a curb and slammed into a Savannah Taco Bell on Sunday afternoon. The crash caused serious damage to the restaurant. It happened at around noon at the Taco Bell off of Skidaway Road, according to the Savannah Police Department. The crash left a...
