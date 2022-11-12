Brother Martin uses monster comeback to take down Woodlawn, 45-20

NEW ORLEANS — In Brother Martin’s 45-20 win over Woodlawn, things did not look good early for the Crusaders.

LSU-commit Rickie Collins accounted for 200 yards of total offense and 3 touchdowns in the first quarter, giving Woodlawn a 20-0 lead.

From that point on the Crusaders would score 45 unanswered behind a big night from their one-two punch of Lambert and Lanardo.

Torey Lambert rushed for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns. Clayton Lanardo added 100 all-purpose yards with a rushing and receiving score.

“To me what opened everything up is that we were able to open up our perimeter game. You look at us moving Clayton Lonardo to receiver and he’s had some throws. That kind of opens the box up for Torey. Our line has been blocking well. This year we’ve lacked explosions. I think right now we’re utilizing Clayton to the best of our ability, getting him the ball and that’s opening things up for Torey. I’m really proud of our line, how the way they’ve come on towards the end of the year,” says Brother Martin head football coach Mark Bonis.

“We had three losses in a row. We were all like, ‘what do we need to do to get back to that Brother Martin-collar, that red-collar mentality? ‘ We just preached it the whole week, got it done tonight,” says Brother Martin running back Torey Lambert.

Brother Martin will play the 4-seed St. Aug in the second round of the Division I select playoffs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.