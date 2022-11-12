Outdoors Notes — Nov. 12

Learn to tie flies

The Potomac Valley Fly Fishers will hold a beginner’s fly-tying workshop at 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick. The class will focus on two common fly patterns that reflect this time of year when the diet of a fresh-water fish changes to foods such as midges and other invertebrates. The two flies for this class will be the zebra midge and the Griffith’s gnat, named for George Griffith, who first tied the fly. For more information on how to join PVFF and/or this workshop, visit potomacvalleyflyfishers.club. Membership is $15 for one or $20 family per year.