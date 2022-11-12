21 Savage has responded to fans’ backlash regarding his recent comments on the relevancy of Nas. Taking to Twitter to briefly address the situation, 21 shut down the notion of him disrespecting a veteran like Nas and all those who came before him. “I would never disrespect [N]as or any legend who paved the way for me,” he tweeted, “y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it[.]” Several users rallied behind him, with some trying to give an explanation of what the I Am > I Was rapper actually meant; fans clarified that 21 most likely understood the term “relevancy” as an artist who often gets played on the radio or in clubs, but there was also users who pointed out Nas’ run of classic albums.

