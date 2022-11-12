Read full article on original website
'Indiana Jones 5' Director James Mangold Teases Trailer Release Date
The highly anticipated fifth installment of Disney and Lucasfilm‘s Indiana Jones is slated to arrive in theaters a lot sooner than one may expect. Since its announcement earlier this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for the arrival of the film and updates for Indiana Jones 5. Director James Mangold has finally given fans a progress update, when one, in particular, took to Twitter to ask when audiences can expect “the next promotional piece” from the upcoming franchise film. Mangold responded, “Less than 30 days,” teasing that fans will likely see footage of the film by year-end.
Netflix Releases Action-Packed 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Teaser
As The Witcher franchise and its fans reel from the departure of Henry Cavill, who will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth as protagonist Geralt of Rivia, Netflix now previews its upcoming four-part prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin in a new teaser trailer. Taking place 1,200 years before the events of the original series, Blood Origin tells the story of the creation of the first Witcher as well as the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres” event when the realms of elves, men, and monsters merged into one.
Margot Robbie's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie Scrapped at Disney
Margot Robbie revealed that Disney has parted ways with a previously-planned Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off film that saw the actress reunite with Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson, according to a new Vanity Fair interview. “We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago,...
SZA Named Musical Guest for 'SNL' December 2022 Episode
SZA is set to make a Saturday Night Live appearance as the musical guest for the December 3 episode, which will feature NOPE star Keke Palmer as the host. The two announced the news on their respective social media accounts, with SZA — who last performed as an SNL musical guest in 2017 — stating that she “plan[s] on acting a f*cking fool.” Meanwhile Palmer shared her excitement for her hosting debut, tweeting, “Y’all got y’alls wish… guess [who's] hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you[.]“
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Earns Second-Biggest Domestic Debut of 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially logs the second-biggest domestic box office debut of 2022 and the third-highest during the pandemic as it earned $180 million USD in its opening weekend. According to Variety, the film trails two other Marvel films; it follows Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness‘ record...
Seth Rogen Developing, Starring in New Apple TV+ Comedy Series
Seth Rogen is set to start in a new Apple TV+ comedy series about the entertainment industry, as well as develop the half-hour project alongside Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory. According to reports, the untitled show follows the story of a longstanding and once-dominant Hollywood movie studio as...
Rockstar Games Supposedly Rejected 'Grand Theft Auto' Film Starring Eminem
A Grand Theft Auto film starring Eminem was supposedly rejected by Rockstar Games in the early 2000s. In a recent appearance on Bugzy Malone’s Grandest Game podcast, Kirk Ewing, an industry veteran and friend of GTA creators Sam and Dan Houser, explained that Sam turned down a $5 million USD offer for the movie rights just shortly after Grand Theft Auto III was released in 2001. Top Gun director Tony Scott was meant to helm the film while Eminem, who had just released The Marshall Mathers LP the year before and won Best Rap Album Best Rap Solo Performance at the 2001 GRAMMYs, was set to star.
The Weeknd Might Remove 'Trilogy' From Streaming Services
The Weeknd is mulling over the possibility of pulling his Trilogy from streaming platform, explaining that he would like fans to listen to the mixtapes “how it’s supposed to be listened to.”. Taking to Twitter to share his thoughts, the XO Records founder noted that there is a...
Diesel's Holiday 2022 Campaign "LIFE IS A GAME" Lets Playful Proportions Prevail
Following its “Larger-Than-Life” FW22 campaign and its Guinness World Record-breaking inflatable sculpture for SS23, Diesel is continuing its maximalist efforts with a Holiday 2022 campaign, titled “LIFE IS A GAME.” As its name suggests, the sartorial imagery is pure fun; across a nine-part still series and a video, the Italian denim label combines holiday motifs with classic Diesel designs in disproportional compositions that ultimately mix sophisticated humor into its seasonal cheer.
Supreme x PiL Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of the New York Yankees x Supreme Fall 2022 collection, the titular streetwear brand is back with yet another collaboration for this season’s release. Exclusive to Supreme, the brand has teamed up with the English experimental post-punk band Public Image Ltd (PiL), fronted by Sex Pistols‘ John Lydon.
Unknown London and Heaven Can Wait’s New Collaboration Looks to Bring Football Home
London-based streetwear label Unknown is gearing up for the Qatar World Cup with a new collaboration with fellow British streetwear brand Heaven Can Wait for a collection of reworked England football jerseys that take inspiration from the Three Lions’ 2004-released home kit. Traditionally, Unknown is known for its oversized...
Meet Cooper, the Indiana-Based Artist Creating Scenes of Domestic Bliss
Meet Cooper, the Indiana-Based Artist Creating Scenes of Domestic Bliss. When Andrew Cooper was a child, his grandparents had a record player on which they’d play albums that became the soundtrack to his most formative years. Creativity drove him from a young age, and the shapes and silhouettes associated with this household object became imprinted on his mind, and would later become a signature motif throughout his large-scale paintings.
Travis Scott To Produce a DJ Screw Biopic
Travis Scott has officially joined Isaac Yowman to executive produce a DJ Screw for Columbia Pictures. In an exclusive quote to Deadline, DJ Screw’s sister Michelle Wheeler expressed her excitement of the film saying that “continuing the legacy of my brother is most important…The process honestly has been exciting. I’m like wow, we’re really about to make a movie. Nearly a dozen film directors and producers had approached us over the years, but this was the first time I actually felt fully comfortable. I’m very thankful for Sony and Travis being on this journey with us, helping keep my brother Screw’s legacy going.” This month marks the 22nd memorial of DJ Screw’s death.
ICECREAM Taps Vandy The Pink for Special Graphic-Heavy Collection
Following his collaboration with CASETiFY and Clarks, Vandy The Pink now works with BBC ICECREAM for a special collaboration consisting of fun feel-good illustrations, bright colors, and premium materials across everyday silhouettes. For his latest project, the Korean-born, Virginia-based designer alters ICECREAM’s iconic motifs such as its Cones N Bones...
Kendrick Lamar Shows off Collaboratively Designed Clothing With Martine Rose
Kendrick Lamar is the latest rapper to team up with the award-winning menswear designer Martine Rose. The Compton rapper took to Instagram earlier this week to show his appreciation for Rose, claiming that it was a bucket list moment to be able to collaborate and design with her. Lamar posted a mood board image, depicting his inspirations behind the collaboration, including a series of images of Tupac, the Compton Cowboys, Eazy-E and merch options.
New Netflix Feature Allows Users to Remotely Remove Individual Devices From Account
Netflix has introduced a new feature allowing users to remotely log individual devices out of their account as the streaming service continues to crack down on password sharing. The new tool can be found under the “Manage Access and Devices” tab in Netflix’s Account Settings, with users now able to...
21 Savage Responds to Backlash About His Comments on Nas' Relevancy
21 Savage has responded to fans’ backlash regarding his recent comments on the relevancy of Nas. Taking to Twitter to briefly address the situation, 21 shut down the notion of him disrespecting a veteran like Nas and all those who came before him. “I would never disrespect [N]as or any legend who paved the way for me,” he tweeted, “y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it[.]” Several users rallied behind him, with some trying to give an explanation of what the I Am > I Was rapper actually meant; fans clarified that 21 most likely understood the term “relevancy” as an artist who often gets played on the radio or in clubs, but there was also users who pointed out Nas’ run of classic albums.
Wizkid To Embark on U.S. Tour in Support of New LP 'More Love, Less Ego'
Wizkid has announced plans for a nationwide U.S. tour in support of his new album More Love, Less Ego. The Afrobeats mainstay will be teasing what’s to come with a one-off, sold-out show at Madison Square Garden tomorrow night. On March 3, the Lagos-born singer will return to commence...
Steve Jobs' Owned and Worn Birkenstock Sandals Has Auctioned for Over $200,000 USD
Someone has just paid over $200,000 USD for a pair of secondhand Birkenstock sandals previously owned and worn by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, officially setting a record for the highest price paid for a pair of sandals at auction. Sold at Julien’s Auctions, the pair of brown suede Arizona sandals...
8 Things to Look Forward to in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'
The next generation of Pokémon begins this week. Three years after the debut of Generation 8 with Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet launch the next chapter of the series. Featuring an entirely new set of Pokémon, tons of exciting features and plenty to conquer, the two titles are a bold step forward for the franchise.
