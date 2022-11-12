ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris scored 27, CS Fullerton holds off Pepperdone, 74-71

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Harris poured in 27 points and his four free throws in the final two minutes allowed Cal State Fullerton to hold off Pepperdine, 74-71 on Friday night.

Harris hit two free throws with 1:56 left to put the Titans up, 72-69, but Maxwell Lewis answered with a jumper to get Pepperdine within one, but missed a jumper for the lead with 25 seconds left. Harris added two free throws with seven seconds left and the Waves missed a 3 with two seconds left.

Vincent Lee added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Titans (1-1).

Lewis and Mike Mitchell Jr. each scored 15 points to lead Pepperdine (1-1). Jevon Porter posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

