Brownsburg, IN

Photos: Cathedral beats Brownsburg 14-7 to claim first Class 6A regional title

By Nate Latsch
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YjOb_0j8A8xVP00

The reigning Indiana Class 5A champion Cathedral Irish captured their first Class 6A regional championship on Friday night.

Cathedral used two third-quarter touchdowns to defeat Brownsburg 14-7 and win its first Class 6A regional title.

The No. 3 team in the SBLive Indiana Power 25 rankings, Cathedral (10-1) advances to face No. 6 Center Grove (10-2) the semi-state championship, with the winner moving on to meet Hamilton Southeastern or Carroll in the state championship game.

Brownsburg (10-2), which beat Cathedral 42-35 in Week 2 and was ranked second in the Power 25, led 7-0 in the second quarter on a trick pass from Cayden Olinger to quarterback Jayden Whitaker.

But the Bulldogs fell behind 14-7 in the third quarter and failed to score in the second half as their late comeback attempt came up short.

IHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS | FOOTBALL SCORES

Here is a look at the game from photographer Mark Evrard:

Brownsburg at Cathedral football

Photos from Mark Evrard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNRFY_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32cnM9_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDUDB_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P4wnb_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PK5wA_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yyZJ0_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgiDH_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcvQ4_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0js4Nd_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TUftO_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YQhOA_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1W5m_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194mnL_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjQrP_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqVeW_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JFA6S_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqZ4b_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rospw_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2daoGK_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38cb59_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hS4mx_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308OaD_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FG7hU_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlK86_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fp6Ud_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOD7m_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ql5vC_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aN76w_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWz37_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W1EaI_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOkFd_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCZRB_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U52kR_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYnCD_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TQdaB_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LIqhm_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Di6d9_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vA6bI_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0vwq_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woX8T_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJr0F_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W2FnH_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KiGIY_0j8A8xVP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DD7N_0j8A8xVP00

