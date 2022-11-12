Photos: Cathedral beats Brownsburg 14-7 to claim first Class 6A regional title

The reigning Indiana Class 5A champion Cathedral Irish captured their first Class 6A regional championship on Friday night.

Cathedral used two third-quarter touchdowns to defeat Brownsburg 14-7 and win its first Class 6A regional title.

The No. 3 team in the SBLive Indiana Power 25 rankings, Cathedral (10-1) advances to face No. 6 Center Grove (10-2) the semi-state championship, with the winner moving on to meet Hamilton Southeastern or Carroll in the state championship game.

Brownsburg (10-2), which beat Cathedral 42-35 in Week 2 and was ranked second in the Power 25, led 7-0 in the second quarter on a trick pass from Cayden Olinger to quarterback Jayden Whitaker.

But the Bulldogs fell behind 14-7 in the third quarter and failed to score in the second half as their late comeback attempt came up short.

