Enumclaw, WA

‘Snubbed’ Enumclaw takes out seeding gripe frustration in rout of Olympic Friday night

By Jon Manley
The News Tribune
 4 days ago

When the 2A state tournament bracket was released last Sunday after the seeding committee completed its deliberations, the group text chats between Enumclaw players were spirited, encompassing everything from disbelief to anger when the undefeated Hornets checked in as the tournament’s No. 4 seed.

“We got snubbed, big time,” said Enumclaw receiver Karson Holt. “How are you gonna be undefeated — being a four seed, you feel snubbed.”

The Hornets took out that frustration on visiting No. 13 Olympic on Friday night in a 55-0 rout at Pete’s Pool. It was over by halftime, perhaps even earlier. Enumclaw’s offensive line imposed its will from the start against an oversized, overmatched Olympic front. Enumclaw led 28-0 at halftime.

“We were really preaching all week, let’s go blow them out,” said quarterback Gunnar Trachte.

It just so happened Olympic was the opponent Enumclaw drew, but the colors of the opponent’s uniforms wouldn’t have mattered on Friday night; Enumclaw was motivated to come out and make a statement.

“Our hair is on fire right now,” Holt said. “We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder, big time.”

EMMIT OTERO KEEPS RUNNING TEAMS OVER

Emmit Otero was his usual self, running wild for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. His teammates and coaches are running out of ways to describe Enumclaw’s workhorse back.

“I feel like he’s invincible,” said center Zeke Luchi. “He’s probably the key to our offense. He’s an absolute unit, absolute dawg.”

Holt went with “unstoppable.” Whatever the description, one thing is certain: Enumclaw coach Mark Gunderson is glad Otero is on his side.

“He’s such a different breed of cat,” Gunderson said. “He’s so smart, so fluid, he sets up his blocks, uses positioning to his advantage in so many unique ways. It’s hard to kind of pinpoint him other than he’s special, man.

“He’s not the fastest kid, not the biggest kid. Teams probably show up and go, ‘That’s No. 31?’ And then he just carves you up.”

Enumclaw has long prided itself on toughness and running the football, a brand synonymous with the town’s blue-collar identity. This year’s team feels more balanced than ever, though. Trachte completed 12-of-17 passes in the win for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Holt and Bo Dods.

“I think the balance definitely spreads it out, it keeps the defense honest,” Trachte said.

Holt, a receiver, isn’t going to complain about the passes coming his way this year.

“I would say it pretty much just opens up the playbook,” he said. “Just giving us that shot to throw the ball, we’ve definitely been throwing the ball a lot more this year. We’re showing the coaches that we can make plays. Hopefully we keep throwing the ball.”

Enumclaw will play the winner of Saturday’s Washington vs. Othello game, with a 2A SPSL matchup a possibility in the state quarterfinals looming if Washington can pull off the upset on the road. Olympic finishes the season 8-3.

