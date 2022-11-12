ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

No Jason Brown - no problem as O'Dea rides Sirkeenan Hart to opening Class 3A playoff win

By Aaron Lommers
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2LkW_0j8A8vjx00

SEATTLE – The third-seeded O’Dea Fighting Irish were without the services of standout junior running back Jason Brown for more than half of a Class 3A state tournament opening-round game Friday - but that didn't slow down the Irish’s potent rushing attack.

Junior Sirkeenan Hart more than made up for the absence of Brown, rushing for 188 yards on nine carries and scoring two touchdowns to lead O’Dea to a 42-28 win over 14th-seeded Peninsula at downtown Memorial Stadium.

The majority of Hart’s yards, 165 to be exact, came on just three carries - a 51-yard touchdown run, an 80-yard run that set up another O’Dea touchdown in the third quarter and a 33-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter that sealed the Seahawks’ fate.

"He did a wonderful job,” O’Dea coach Monte Kohler said of Hart. “Obviously we’ve got kids up front that do a nice job, but yeah, he stepped in without missing a beat. We were down a couple of kids, so Sir stepped in and did a wonderful job."

Brown didn’t play the Irish’s final two series of the first half, and missed the entire second half. Kohler said that Brown had been sick and was dealing with a bit of hamstring discomfort, but expects Brown to be ready for their quarterfinal game next week against 11th-seeded Stanwood.

After the game, Brown called Hart a "hidden gem." And it wasn’t hard to see why. Every time the Seahawks made a play to get within one score, it seemed Hart ripped off a big run to put the Irish back in control.

"Everything that happened tonight, I put to God and all my brothers that just pushed me forward and picked me up after every play," Hart said. "My fullback opened up the (holes) for me and everyone just kept pushing forward and left it open for me and I was able to run full-speed, and I give it to all my receivers for blocking downfield for me so I didn’t have to worry about anyone catching me."

The underdog Seahawks were competitive throughout, trailing 21-13 at halftime and getting to within seven points twice in the second half, but Hart’s final touchdown proved to be the dagger.

Payton Knowles passed for 265 yards and two touchdowns for Peninsula, but he also tossed a pair of interceptions.

"They’re well-coached," Kohler said of the Seahawks. "Every game is a challenge. Hopefully we’ll be better because of this."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Following Big Win Over Oregon, Kicker Peyton Henry Got A Text That Meant A Lot To Him

On Saturday, with nearly 57,000 fans screaming and the game on the line, Husky kicker Peyton Henry walked on the field and confidently hit the game-winning field goal with less than a minute remaining, giving Washington an improbable 37-34 come-from-behind win over Oregon at Autzen Stadium. The kick came from a point and at an angle that was very familiar for the sixth-year senior, but he told the media on Tuesday, his miss in 2018 wasn't really on his mind...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
elisportsnetwork.com

State Football: 4A & 1B Tournaments Recaps

As expected, there were some blowouts in the 1st round of the 4A State Playoffs, but for the most part the matchups were closely contested with near upsets. Here is ESN’s recaps of all the action. 4A First Round. #3 Sumner 31, #14 Woodinville 0. (Sumner, WA) The Woodinville...
SUMNER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Meta layoffs include 726 in Seattle, Bellevue

Meta's layoffs last week included 726 people who worked at Washington offices, affecting more than 8% of the local workforce, state officials announced Monday. The company laid off 419 who worked at the Seattle office and 307 at the Bellevue office. The final day of employment for workers at both locations is Jan. 13, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification service records.
BELLEVUE, WA
q13fox.com

Semi-truck crash blocks Edgar Martinez Dr. in Seattle

SEATTLE - A semi-truck crash blocked Edgar Martinez Drive at Fourth Avenue Monday afternoon. Surveillance photos from WSDOT shows the semi-truck was coming south from the I-5 off-ramp when it appeared to have crossed the intersection and struck the barrier. Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) closed the road while they...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Fighting Forts of Puget Sound

If you were to invade Seattle, how would you do it? Until airplanes were a thing, enemies would have sailed right through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and then headed through Puget Sound. That's why military installations were erected there, today transformed into three historical parks that serve as scenic playgrounds steeped in history, nature, and arts, plus a dose of spookiness.
SEATTLE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crash blocks all of southbound SR 167 in Kent

KENT, Wash. - A car crash is blocking all southbound lanes of SR 167 in Kent. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash initially blocked the two rightmost lanes around 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. The crash occurred just south of SW 43rd St. Traffic and fire crews...
KENT, WA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy