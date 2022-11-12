ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Governor Ron DeSantis Joins Local Officials to Assess Damage from Hurricane Nicole, Announces $20 Million for Emergency Beach Repair

By admin
flaglernewsweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County: FDEP Secretary Shawn Hamilton Assesses Dunes Impacts

Following up on his visit as part of the governor’s team late last week, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton returned to Flagler County Tuesday to further assess damages from the pier north to Washington Oaks Gardens State Park. He pledged hurricane recovery support to the county.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

FEMA reopens Hurricane Ian disaster centers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jump-start their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
FLORIDA STATE
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit

The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
PALM COAST, FL
floridainsider.com

Small Florida community beachfront homes washed away by Hurricane Nicole￼

Hurricane Nicole Update – Photos of homes destroyed by previous Hurricane Ian – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Felix Mizioznikov. Before it washed away last week, Trip Valigorsky’s oceanfront home in a close-knit neighborhood in Volusia County, Florida, had been in his family for almost 15 years. Hurricane Nicole’s deadly storm surge and strong winds had swept over Florida.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast & Flagler County Historical Societies Launch History Academy for Residents

The history academy is being sponsored by the Palm Coast Historical Society. Classes will be offered on every Tuesday in January from 3:00-6:00 in the community center. It features a rock star line up of historians and topics. Because only 30 people can attend and take the bus tour, one must make a commitment for every Tuesday. To be fair we are going to have a lottery and randomly select participants.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Business Damage Assessment Survey – Hurricane Nicole

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) activated the Business Damage Assessment Survey in response to Hurricane Nicole. Survey results will help the State expedite Hurricane Nicole recovery efforts by gathering data and assessing the needs of Florida businesses. Results for the Business Damage Assessment Survey will be shared with...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist to spread leftover campaign cash among 20 progressive groups

Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is donating the remaining cash in his campaign coffers to 20 progressive organizations across the Sunshine State that back causes such as gun reform, reproductive rights and health care access. Crist’s campaign announced the donations Monday, adding he “was proud to work with them...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler-Palm Coast Kiwanis Club Names Anthony Pedersen 2022 Firefighter of the Year

Palm Coast – The Flagler-Palm Coast Kiwanis Club has named Palm Coast Driver Engineer Anthony Pedersen as its 2022 Firefighter of the Year. Pedersen, a firefighter with more than 5 years of service, started his fire service career with the Palm Coast Fire Department in July 2018; prior to that, he was a Volunteer Intern for 18 months. Anthony was born and raised in Palm Coast, a graduate of Matanzas Class of 2015. Driver Engineer Pedersen is a 2nd generation Palm Coast Firefighter; his father Erik previously served.
PALM COAST, FL
floridapolitics.com

Carlos Guillermo Smith blames Democratic demoralization for Florida’s Midterm losses

He lost re-election last week to Susan Plasencia. For the first time in six years, Carlos Guillermo Smith doesn’t have pressing business in Tallahassee. That’s not by choice, of course. The Orlando Democrat was one of four Democratic lawmakers ousted during the Midterms, beaten by Republican Susan Plasencia. But as he takes off his Representative pin, Smith promises he isn’t leaving the political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

A look at hunger issues and concerns throughout Florida

Restaurants and grocery stores across the country are experiencing food shortages and delays. That has consumers paying more as we continue to see supply chain disruptions. Food banks are feeling the effects as well, and as we enter into the holiday season, donations and governmental assistance is very much needed.
TAMPA, FL
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy