Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
England's Euro 2022 victory through lens of team photographer
When Chloe Kelly scored the winning goal for England at Euro 2022, many people were feeling the same thing - pure elation. But Lynne Cameron, the team photographer for the Lionesses this summer, was panicking. Had she captured the moment? Did she miss the goal? Was she in the right...
BBC
Footballer twins' shock over racism in junior league
Footballer twin brothers have described "shocking" incidents of racism at recent junior league matches. Chris and Shane Jackson, of Irvine Victoria FC, said both fans and players have made racist remarks - and rival clubs have been inconsistent in dealing with incidents. The 34-year-olds believe more needs to be done...
BBC
Cam Shaw: Friends of boxer who died snorkelling fundraise to bring him home
Friends of a former boxer who died while snorkelling in Australia say they have been "overwhelmed with the love and support" from around the world. Cam Shaw, 25, from York, died on the Great Barrier Reef on 24 October. Friend Chloe Ridsdale said a fundraising campaign to bring his body...
BBC
Len Goodman stands down from Dancing With The Stars
Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman has announced he is leaving the show's US version, Dancing With The Stars, after 17 years. Goodman, 78, was on the panel when Strictly launched on BBC One in 2004 and joined Dancing With the Stars the following year. He starred...
BBC
Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola tells court he does not know player's life
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told a court Benjamin Mendy was "a really good boy" and he did not know what the player did in his spare time. Mr Mendy, 28, has denied seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault against six young women.
BBC
ATP Finals 2022: Rafael Nadal loses to Taylor Fritz in Turin
Rafael Nadal's latest bid to finally land the first ATP Finals title of his career started with a defeat by American eighth seed Taylor Fritz. The 36-year-old Spaniard, runner-up in 2010 and 2013, lost 7-6 (7-3) 6-1. Fritz is making his debut at the season-ending event and his relentless returning...
Comments / 0