Lake Tahoe ski resorts to open early

By Gayle Ong
 4 days ago

( KRON ) – This week’s storm system brought plenty of winter weather to the Sierra Nevada, prompting ski resorts to open early for the season. Starting tomorrow, Heavenly, Kirkwood, and Northstar mountains will begin their season.

2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo

“Everywhere around the lake right now there is a buzz going on. Mother nature delivered,” said longtime Tahoe resident Kevin Cooper.

Cooper is already seeing local resort towns buzzing after this week’s storm brought several feet of snow to the Sierra. All this snow allows ski resorts to start running their lifts way ahead of schedule.

Dennis Baggett, the communications manager at Kirkwood Mountain Resort says the mountain received 34 inches of snow.

“Getting this much snow and being able to open on a short timeline is just awesome,” he said.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, Sports Basement Presidio has been busy assisting customers who are ready to hit the slopes.

“More and more people have come in these last few days, especially in rentals,” said Zack Naour, the store’s general manager. “Our rentals area is picking up quite a bit.”

As for getting to the mountains, roads are expected to be slick. There is another system in the forecast Saturday into Sunday. You are advised to check in with Caltrans for the latest road conditions.

