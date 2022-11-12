Read full article on original website
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: House explodes in Princeton, 2 people taken to hospital
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Princeton battled a large fire at Clark and Hart Street. There say there was an explosion at a home, which is split up into apartments, around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. There is heavy damage and several first responders on scene. Surveillance video from Mike Couts...
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
*Editors note: This story has been edited to correctly name the Charleston Police Lieutenant CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking […]
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a […]
Public open house set Sullivan County road project
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A public open house is happening Wednesday at Carlisle Elementary and Junior High School. The event is to inform the public about changes coming to an intersection near Carlisle. A proposed reduced conflict intersection, also known as RCI, is currently being planned for the intersection...
VCSO: ‘Reckless’ chase through Evansville ends in drug bust
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is behind bars after authorities accuse him of drug dealing and evading police. In the early morning hours of November 3, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says they pulled over Antwon Gordon, 36, during a traffic stop. The deputy believed he could smell marijuana in the car, so […]
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
VPD Arrest 2 Overnight
Vincennes Police report they had a midnight shift busy with drunk driving arrests. At just before 11-pm Sunday, a driver was stopped after failing to yield to oncoming traffic at Washington Avenue and Belle Crossing. After smelling alcohol and seeing empty beverage containers in the vehicle police attempted to give...
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30 year old Dakota W. Keller of Altamont for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Dakota was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 32 year old Kyle J. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant...
Odon Man Loses House and Belongings to House Fire
An Odon man lost everything in a house fire Saturday night. Firefighters were on the scene for hours, putting out the blaze at the home of Jimmy Ketchem. The home and belongings were all destroyed in the blaze. The Odon VFW has organized a collection drive to help. Donations can...
VPD Searching for a Person of Interest
Vincennes Police are trying to identify a person of interest involved in a recent incident. They haven’t specified the incident, but a security photo of a suspect has been released which shows the man putting on gloves and walking inside what appears to be a residence. You can see...
Salem Police arrest city man for aggravated battery to a child
Salem Police have arrested a 21-year-old Salem man for a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child. Michael Farrar of West Main was taken into custody and the Marion County Jail to await formal charges following an investigation that began when a three-month-old child with serious head and neck injuries was brought to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
ISP looking for suspects after car chase in Vanderburgh Co.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say several suspects ran off after a car chase Sunday. It happened on northbound I-69 after 11 a.m. Troopers say a vehicle was clocked at 100 mph, then led them on a chase before crashing near the Highway 57 exit in Vanderburgh County.
Vincennes police launch investigation after two-year-old dies with a gunshot wound
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes have launched an investigation after a two-year-old died in the hospital. Police said they were called to Good Samaritan Hospital. That's where they found a two-year-old with a gunshot wound. The toddler ultimately died in the hospital. The Vincennes Police Department says this...
