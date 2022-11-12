ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins’ 22 points helped Saint Louis defeat Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday. Collins scored the Billikins final field goal when he hit a 3-pointer with 7:36 left, then hit eight straight free throws to help hold off the Tigers. Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Javon Pickett finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.

