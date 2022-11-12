Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Grant has 29 points, Trail Blazers rally to beat Spurs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jerami Grant scored 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-110 on Tuesday night. Anfernee Simons added 23 points and Damian Lillard had 22 and 11 assists.
Post Register
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Post Register
Kings race past Nets 153-121 for 4th straight win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as...
Post Register
Collins, Saint Louis hold off Memphis from the line, 90-84
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins’ 22 points helped Saint Louis defeat Memphis 90-84 on Tuesday. Collins scored the Billikins final field goal when he hit a 3-pointer with 7:36 left, then hit eight straight free throws to help hold off the Tigers. Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Javon Pickett finished 6 of 8 from the field to finish with 14 points.
Comments / 0