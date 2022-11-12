Friday Night Football: Bi-District Round edition

SAN ANGELO – A Pacific cold front is making its way to West Texas Monday and will bring strong, gusty north winds and drop temperatures below freezing through the end of the week. According to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in San Angelo, the Pacific cold front will move into the area Monday from the west bring west to Northwest winds gusting to 35 mph at times. The front will be dry, elevated fire weather conditions will exist. There is no precipitation associated with this cold front. In addition, afternoon high temperatures will only reach the 40s and 50s throughout…

