Journal Review
Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association
Seventeen members of the Montgomery County Master Gardeners Association met at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m. Nov. 7. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were approved. A new Master Gardeners basic training class is beginning Feb. 7. Format for the class is hybrid with Tuesday evening two-hour...
Journal Review
From Wishes to Gifts
Collection containers will be available at the following locations until Thanksgiving week:. • Chase Bank, 200 S. Washington St. • First Christian Church of Crawfordsville, 211 S. Walnut St. • Fusion 54, 101 W. Main St. • Gregg’s Corner Market, 100 W. Washington St., Waynetown. • Groups, 1408 Darlington...
Journal Review
Commissioners approve ambulance service with city
Montgomery County Commissioners gave their approval to an inter-local agreement with the City of Crawfordsville for the provision of county-wide emergency medical ambulance service. The agreement approved Monday covers all incorporated towns and incorporated areas in the county and has a first year price tag of $928,152. The cost will...
Journal Review
United Way helps serve the community
Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a multi-part series supplied by the United Way of Montgomery County which features its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN 47933.
Journal Review
Salvation Army needs bell ringers
The Salvation Army of Montgomery County will kick off the annual Red Kettle Campaign on Friday and will continue through Dec. 24. Volunteers are needed to ring the bell at both Walmart and Kroger from Thursday through Saturday. Businesses, churches, community organizations, school groups, individuals and families who want to make a difference in Montgomery County are encouraged to ring the bell. Ringing takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and ringers are asked to commit to ringing for two hours. Groups can sign up for entire days or part of days.
Journal Review
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr.
Hugh Wesley Doty Jr., 52, of Tangier passed this life and went home to be with the Lord at 3 a.m. Nov. 12, 2022. “JR” was born Dec. 25, 1969, at Clinton, Indiana, to Hugh Wesley Doty Sr. and Donna Lee (English) Cooper. He was a lifelong resident of Tangier, graduating in 1988 from Turkey Run High School.
Journal Review
James ‘Jim’ R. LaFollette
James “Jim” R. LaFollette, 67, passed away Nov. 14, 2022, at home, in Terre Haute. He was born Oct. 9, 1955, at Crawfordsville, to James “Don” and Norma (Kell) LaFollette. Jim was a graduate of Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1974 and ITT Technical Institute in...
Journal Review
Kiwanis surprises local child with special trike
Helping children is always the number one goal for any Kiwanis club, and the Crawfordsville Club is no exception. Last week, the local civic group presented 4-year-old Kyson Shidler with a special tricycle that will enable him to play outside and develop arm and leg strength. Kyson, the son of...
Journal Review
Depot prepares for Christmas season
LINDEN — The Linden Depot Museum will have its 2022 Christmas Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. The museum complex is a winter wonderland, both inside and out. There are 12 lighted Christmas trees on the grounds outside and six inside. A car has been added to the 1837 steam engine. It is a replica of an 1830 flour barrel gondola. The museum was fortunate to have a copy of the original drawings as created the replica. The original was built by the Baltimore Ohio Railroad to transport flour from the mills along the Patapsco River outside of Baltimore.
Journal Review
Daniel Anthony Nehila
Daniel Anthony Nehila passed away Monday morning, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home in Richmond, Indiana. He was 39. Daniel served his country in the U.S. Navy. He attended school at Lebanon and graduated from North Harford High School in Maryland. He later earned a plumbing certification and was working as a licensed plumber for D.B. Plumbing. Daniel was baptized at Life’s Journey Church in Lebanon.
Journal Review
Sherry Lynn Zeller
Sherry Lynn Zeller, 46, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 20, 1976, at Crawfordsville, to Gerald Denver Zeller and Margaret (Head) Hall. Sherry graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1995. On July 17, 2021, she married the love of...
Journal Review
Edlawn Warner
Edlawn Warner of Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at home. He was 61. Mr. Warner was a God-fearing man who loved the Lord. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Crawfordsville. He worked in food service as a cook at several places, most recently at Burger King. He loved cooking and wanted to start his own food truck. He was also previously employed at Nucor. He had a lawn service and enjoyed doing yard work, as well as cleaning houses. Most of all, he loved his children and his whole family.
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 16, 2022
• Traffic signal malfunction at South Washington and East Pike streets — 12:34 a.m. • Property damage crash at Lafayette Road and Lafayette Avenue — 5:29 a.m. • Property damage crash at 106 E. Market St. — 7:53 a.m. • Theft in the 800 block of Mill...
Journal Review
Debra Lynn Knauer
Debra Lynn Knauer passed away Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Lane House. She was born Sept. 15, 1959, at Crawfordsville, to Delbert and Jean (Conrad) Anderson. Debra married John Knauer on Nov. 13, 1997, at Las Vegas. She graduated from Crawfordsville High School, Class of 1977. Debra worked for RR...
Journal Review
A dive into Wabash football and basketball
It’s been a brief minute since my last column. I wanted to take this opportunity to first thank everyone for their continued support. As of last month I officially celebrated one year as the sports editor of the Journal Review. It’s been a blast getting to cover all of the different teams, athletes and coaches this county has to offer.
Journal Review
Chargers earn first SAC win over Hot Dogs
Frankfort (1-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Westerman 2-12 0-0 4, Vasquez-Rivera 2-6 0-0 5, McAtee 0-4 0-0 0, Flores 4-7 0-4 8, Guardado 4-15 0-2 8, Santos-Valdez 0-1 0-0 0, Vessels 1-4 0-0 2; Totals 13-49 0-6 27. North Montgomery (2-3) Ramey 5-9 3-6 13, Gaskin 1-2 0-0 3, Norman 3-16...
Journal Review
Holiday classic comes to MDT stage
HILLSBORO — The last Main Stage production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 26th anniversary season will be Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical, music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by David Ives and Paul Blake, opening Friday with seating for dinner beginning at 6 p.m., and running through Dec. 18.
Journal Review
Pierce plays hero as Athenians storm back to defeat Mustangs
CHS 8 6 10 9 — 33 Fountain Central (2-5) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Rylee Simko 2-6 2-2 7, Brailey Hoagland 1-7 2-4 4, Hannah Prickett 3-17 3-4 9, KayLee Spragg 3-5 0-1 6, Katie Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Kacey Kirkpatrick 1-5 0-0 2; Totals 12-43 7-11 32. Crawfordsville (1-3)
