LINDEN — The Linden Depot Museum will have its 2022 Christmas Open House from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 25 through Jan. 1. The museum complex is a winter wonderland, both inside and out. There are 12 lighted Christmas trees on the grounds outside and six inside. A car has been added to the 1837 steam engine. It is a replica of an 1830 flour barrel gondola. The museum was fortunate to have a copy of the original drawings as created the replica. The original was built by the Baltimore Ohio Railroad to transport flour from the mills along the Patapsco River outside of Baltimore.

LINDEN, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO