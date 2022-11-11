ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Australia's borders are open, so where are all the backpackers?

Backpackers on working holiday maker visas have been a crucial source of farm labor for decades, alongside smaller numbers of temporary migrants from the Pacific Islands, international students, and Australians. In the 2018-19 financial year more than 200,000 people came to Australia on working holiday maker visas. On average about...
marinelink.com

Svitzer Announces Lockout in Australia

Svitzer Australia, a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Maersk, announced on Monday that it will lock out all harbor towage employees covered under its 2016 National Towage Enterprise Agreement and their union bargaining representatives starting Friday, November 18, amid ongoing pay disputes. The lockout, which is slated to...
Agriculture Online

Argentina rains will speed up stalled soy planting, analysts say

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rains in Argentina's farm belt over the weekend will allow farmers to speed up the delayed planting of soybeans, analysts at the country's two major grain exchanges said on Monday, a boost for the world's top soy oil and meal exporter. Argentina's 2022/23 farming...
thebrag.com

Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only

Global pop superstar Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only. The multi-platinum artist will hold a special, intimate show at South Australia’s iconic d’Arenberg Cube in January 2023, and it will be their only show Down Under during their visit to the country. They will perform songs from across their extensive catalogue of hits, including their latest huge single ‘Unholy’.
seafoodsource.com

Japan’s saury catch increasing after dismal start to the season

The amount of saury landed in Japan is increasing, bringing some relief to Hokkaido and northeast Honshu fishermen. Early on in the season, which opened in mid-August, Japan's saury catch was at its lowest level ever. At that time, schools of the fish were mainly in international waters, about three days from Japanese ports in Hokkaido. But to reach them in a straight line, fishing vessels had to cross through Russian waters.
BBC

Australia free trade deal a failure for UK, says George Eustice

Former environment secretary George Eustice has savaged the UK's free trade deal with Australia and criticised Liz Truss's role in negotiating it. Mr Eustice, who helped secure the agreement, told a Commons debate that it was "not actually a very good deal for the UK". It was the first post-Brexit...
BBC

Guernsey restricts pork imports over African swine fever

New restrictions on the import of pork meat and pork products have been introduced in Guernsey to limit the spread of African swine fever. It has been made illegal to bring certain pork or pork products into the Bailiwick from Europe, excluding the UK. The disease is found in Africa...
natureworldnews.com

Denmark Orders Closure of Over 1,000 Mink Farms Over Fears of COVID Mutation

Over fears that a Covid mutation would endanger human health, Denmark ordered the closure of over 1,000 mink farms. Most will never reopen after two years. Martin Merrild is raking up leaves. Behind him is a row of 20 large sheds, all of which are empty. His farm near Hjerm in West Jutland had 15,000 mink two years ago, a small carnivorous mammal bred in individual cages by farmers before being skinned for its fur, as per The Guardian.
Reuters

South Africa reports bird flu outbreak on small farm - WOAH

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the eastern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing a report from local authorities.
cohaitungchi.com

Zero Carb Food List that Keeps Keto and Ketosis Simple

Keeping carbohydrate intake low is the key to keto diet success. When carb intake is too high, we simply cannot enter ketosis and experience the unique benefits of keto. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to rigidly track your carbohydrate intake at all times. In fact, many keto dieters are able to stay in ketosis by using one simple strategy: Eating mostly keto-friendly foods that have little to no net carbs (i.e., digestible carbs that reduce ketone production).

