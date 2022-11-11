Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Australia's borders are open, so where are all the backpackers?
Backpackers on working holiday maker visas have been a crucial source of farm labor for decades, alongside smaller numbers of temporary migrants from the Pacific Islands, international students, and Australians. In the 2018-19 financial year more than 200,000 people came to Australia on working holiday maker visas. On average about...
UK food prices set to rise further as farmers face ‘hammering’, MPs told
Britain's food production faces a "hammering" with the worst conditions for farmers "in living memory" likely to push up prices even more over the next year, farming chiefs have told MPs. Soaring prices of animal feed and nitrogen fertiliser, as well as a shortage of labour linked to Brexit are...
marinelink.com
Svitzer Announces Lockout in Australia
Svitzer Australia, a subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Maersk, announced on Monday that it will lock out all harbor towage employees covered under its 2016 National Towage Enterprise Agreement and their union bargaining representatives starting Friday, November 18, amid ongoing pay disputes. The lockout, which is slated to...
Agriculture Online
Argentina rains will speed up stalled soy planting, analysts say
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Rains in Argentina's farm belt over the weekend will allow farmers to speed up the delayed planting of soybeans, analysts at the country's two major grain exchanges said on Monday, a boost for the world's top soy oil and meal exporter. Argentina's 2022/23 farming...
Seasonal fruit pickers left thousands in debt after being sent home early from UK farms
Nepali workers who quit jobs and borrowed cash to come to UK are out of work just weeks after arriving
thebrag.com
Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only
Global pop superstar Sam Smith is coming to Australia for one show only. The multi-platinum artist will hold a special, intimate show at South Australia’s iconic d’Arenberg Cube in January 2023, and it will be their only show Down Under during their visit to the country. They will perform songs from across their extensive catalogue of hits, including their latest huge single ‘Unholy’.
Australia has to accept Chinese power. But Albanese shows he can ride the tiger | Katharine Murphy
While the PM has already chosen sides in the superpower fight, his diplomatic coup in meeting Xi means he can start building mutual respect with Beijing
seafoodsource.com
Japan’s saury catch increasing after dismal start to the season
The amount of saury landed in Japan is increasing, bringing some relief to Hokkaido and northeast Honshu fishermen. Early on in the season, which opened in mid-August, Japan's saury catch was at its lowest level ever. At that time, schools of the fish were mainly in international waters, about three days from Japanese ports in Hokkaido. But to reach them in a straight line, fishing vessels had to cross through Russian waters.
BBC
Australia free trade deal a failure for UK, says George Eustice
Former environment secretary George Eustice has savaged the UK's free trade deal with Australia and criticised Liz Truss's role in negotiating it. Mr Eustice, who helped secure the agreement, told a Commons debate that it was "not actually a very good deal for the UK". It was the first post-Brexit...
BBC
Guernsey restricts pork imports over African swine fever
New restrictions on the import of pork meat and pork products have been introduced in Guernsey to limit the spread of African swine fever. It has been made illegal to bring certain pork or pork products into the Bailiwick from Europe, excluding the UK. The disease is found in Africa...
natureworldnews.com
Denmark Orders Closure of Over 1,000 Mink Farms Over Fears of COVID Mutation
Over fears that a Covid mutation would endanger human health, Denmark ordered the closure of over 1,000 mink farms. Most will never reopen after two years. Martin Merrild is raking up leaves. Behind him is a row of 20 large sheds, all of which are empty. His farm near Hjerm in West Jutland had 15,000 mink two years ago, a small carnivorous mammal bred in individual cages by farmers before being skinned for its fur, as per The Guardian.
South Africa reports bird flu outbreak on small farm - WOAH
PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Africa reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the eastern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Monday, citing a report from local authorities.
cohaitungchi.com
Zero Carb Food List that Keeps Keto and Ketosis Simple
Keeping carbohydrate intake low is the key to keto diet success. When carb intake is too high, we simply cannot enter ketosis and experience the unique benefits of keto. However, this doesn’t mean that you have to rigidly track your carbohydrate intake at all times. In fact, many keto dieters are able to stay in ketosis by using one simple strategy: Eating mostly keto-friendly foods that have little to no net carbs (i.e., digestible carbs that reduce ketone production).
Comments / 0