KRDO
Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash along I-70 in Kansas while on official duty
U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a captain who died while on official duty from the Academy for advanced training. According to the USAFA, 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Phillipsburg, N.J., was killed in a car accident Saturday. The accident happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kan. The Academy said her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
Colorado Springs family mourns death of bicyclist killed by driver
A Colorado Springs driver now facing charges for the death of 44 year old cyclist Jocelyn Harris. The post Colorado Springs family mourns death of bicyclist killed by driver appeared first on KRDO.
This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences
Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer, paramedic on leave following in-custody death
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer and a paramedic are both being placed on paid administrative leave following an in-custody death Tuesday night. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, its dispatch center received a 911 call around 4:41 p.m. that a man was experiencing a...
coloradosprings.com
Mrs. Colorado Springs uses title, young-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis to spread awareness about dementia
A decade ago, Joanna Fix didn’t think twice about her morning routine. She’d wake up, take her dog for a walk, make breakfast, get ready for work and drive to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., where she was a psychology professor. In her free time she did psychological testing for local law enforcement. Life was good. Easy. Until it fell apart.
KKTV
Crews respond to a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. At about 6:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting “heavy smoke” in a structure along N. El Paso Street. The area is north of Fillmore Street and a few blocks east of N. Nevada Avenue. CSFD was reporting the building on fire was a commercial structure.
Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
KKTV
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation was taking place at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday. According to CSPD, the incident started at about 10:50 a.m. in regards to an alleged threat. The school is located off Vista Del Pico Boulevard to the northeast of Dublin Boulevard and Marksheffel Road.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado Springs expected to break deadly traffic record
Video courtesy CPW. A wildlife officer helped an owl that was stuck in the grille of a truck. Video from CSFD 11/15/22. Commercial structure fire along El Paso St. A Colorado man claimed a new state record in a mountain lake!
KKTV
Man charged with killing teen co-worker in Colorado Springs heads to court today
Gas prices in the U.S. and in Colorado are down slightly ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week. Both directions of Academy were closed in Colorado Springs for a deadly crash 11/14/22.
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries.
KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
KKTV
Man charged with killing Riley Whitelaw at a Colorado Springs Walgreens enters plea
Video courtesy CPW. A wildlife officer helped an owl that was stuck in the grille of a truck. Video from CSFD 11/15/22. Commercial structure fire along El Paso St. A Colorado man claimed a new state record in a mountain lake!
KKTV
1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
KKTV
Colorado could break deadly record as traffic fatalities continue to rise
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado Springs is set to break a record for the most traffic deaths seen in the city, Colorado as a whole could see a similar trend. Colorado Springs has officially seen 51 deaths on the road as of Tuesday. But, a man died after being hit while crossing a road on the southeast side of the city. If the El Paso County coroner rules his cause of death to be caused by the vehicle, this would push this number to 52, surpassing the record set in 2020.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
2 Dead, 3 Children Unharmed in Florissant Shooting
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two adults died Saturday, Nov. 12th, in a shooting in Florissant. Deputies were dispatched to an address in the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision in Florissant on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies at the scene. They also...
EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
Video of predator hunting in Colorado neighborhood shows risk to pet owners
With a maximum weight of about 40 pounds, Colorado's bobcats are smaller than most medium-sized dogs. That being said, this deadly predator is nothing to scoff at – especially if you're a Centennial State pet owner. Though bobcat attacks on humans are rare, typically involving a child when they...
Driver charged in death of bicyclist on Vindicator Dr.
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist who died as a result of a crash near Eagleview Middle School in October has been identified, and the driver who hit her has been charged in the crash. The bicyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs. […]
