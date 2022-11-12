ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KRDO

Air Force Captain from Colorado Springs dies in crash along I-70 in Kansas while on official duty

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of a captain who died while on official duty from the Academy for advanced training. According to the USAFA, 31-year-old Capt. Morgan Taylor of Phillipsburg, N.J., was killed in a car accident Saturday. The accident happened on I-70 east near Manhattan, Kan. The Academy said her vehicle was hit by another vehicle.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

This Colorado Springs Cemetery is Famous for Creepy Occurrences

Going for a stroll through any cemetery can be spooky enough, but Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs is especially eerie - even for most individuals who work there. That's because the historic burial grounds in El Paso County are believed to be haunted. Evergreen Cemetery has even been featured on an episode of Biography Channel's "My Ghost Story," during which several people described out-of-the-ordinary experiences that took place at the creepy Colorado location.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradosprings.com

Mrs. Colorado Springs uses title, young-onset Alzheimer's diagnosis to spread awareness about dementia

A decade ago, Joanna Fix didn’t think twice about her morning routine. She’d wake up, take her dog for a walk, make breakfast, get ready for work and drive to the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., where she was a psychology professor. In her free time she did psychological testing for local law enforcement. Life was good. Easy. Until it fell apart.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to a fire in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire Tuesday night in Colorado Springs. At about 6:20 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department was reporting “heavy smoke” in a structure along N. El Paso Street. The area is north of Fillmore Street and a few blocks east of N. Nevada Avenue. CSFD was reporting the building on fire was a commercial structure.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist identified after crash in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A motorcyclist who died after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Colorado Springs in October has been identified. On Monday, Oct. 24, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle rider as 22-year-old Skylar Renfro of Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the area […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist killed on Platte ran red light, CSPD says

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The motorcyclist who was killed on East Platte Avenue in October ran a red light and hit a minivan, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said. The motorcyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 32-year-old Brian Bell of Colorado Springs. According to CSPD, the crash […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance,” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado could break deadly record as traffic fatalities continue to rise

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As Colorado Springs is set to break a record for the most traffic deaths seen in the city, Colorado as a whole could see a similar trend. Colorado Springs has officially seen 51 deaths on the road as of Tuesday. But, a man died after being hit while crossing a road on the southeast side of the city. If the El Paso County coroner rules his cause of death to be caused by the vehicle, this would push this number to 52, surpassing the record set in 2020.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

2 Dead, 3 Children Unharmed in Florissant Shooting

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two adults died Saturday, Nov. 12th, in a shooting in Florissant. Deputies were dispatched to an address in the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision in Florissant on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies at the scene. They also...
FLORISSANT, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Man dies after domestic disturbance and shooting

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A reported domestic disturbance turns deadly in El Paso County after a man is found dead near Fountain. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Saturday, Nov. 12, just before 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 6100 Block of Pemmican Point, an unincorporated portion of Fountain, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Driver charged in death of bicyclist on Vindicator Dr.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The bicyclist who died as a result of a crash near Eagleview Middle School in October has been identified, and the driver who hit her has been charged in the crash. The bicyclist was identified by the El Paso County Coroner on Monday, Oct. 31 as 44-year-old Jocelyn Harris of Colorado Springs. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

