FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Amari Davis had 19 points in Wright State’s 80-71 victory against Bowling Green on Tuesday night. Davis had seven rebounds for the Raiders (2-1). Trey Calvin scored 15 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 4 from distance), and added eight assists. Brandon Noel was 4 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.

FAIRBORN, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO