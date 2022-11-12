ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Davis scores 19, Wright State holds off Bowling Green, 80-71

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Amari Davis had 19 points in Wright State’s 80-71 victory against Bowling Green on Tuesday night. Davis had seven rebounds for the Raiders (2-1). Trey Calvin scored 15 points while going 7 of 12 (1 for 4 from distance), and added eight assists. Brandon Noel was 4 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points.
FAIRBORN, OH
McDonald rallies Bowling Green to 42-35 victory over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald passed for a career-high 392 yards and four touchdowns — including a 42-yarder to Ta'ron Keith with nine seconds left in the game — and Bowling Green rallied last in a wild finish to beat Toledo 42-35 on Tuesday night. McDonald...
TOLEDO, OH

