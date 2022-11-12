Although the physical structure of Mayfield City Hall is in shambles, the front of the building will once again shine bright with the lights of Christmas. This year’s Christmas tree will display the star and what pieces were found and saved from last year’s Christmas tree after the tornado. The tree will be placed where the old fountain used to be in front of city hall. “I loved, loved, loved, the Christmas tree that was in front of City Hall. That was my favorite thing, and I don’t know whether it was so much the tree, or watching our guys every year about this time putting it up outside the window. We’ll put it (the star) up one last time,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said.

MAYFIELD, KY ・ 5 HOURS AGO