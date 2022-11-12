Read full article on original website
mayfield-messenger.com
Community Christmas tree to be placed in front of City Hall
Although the physical structure of Mayfield City Hall is in shambles, the front of the building will once again shine bright with the lights of Christmas. This year’s Christmas tree will display the star and what pieces were found and saved from last year’s Christmas tree after the tornado. The tree will be placed where the old fountain used to be in front of city hall. “I loved, loved, loved, the Christmas tree that was in front of City Hall. That was my favorite thing, and I don’t know whether it was so much the tree, or watching our guys every year about this time putting it up outside the window. We’ll put it (the star) up one last time,” Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said.
mayfield-messenger.com
Southern Illinois golf adds Mayfield native to roster
The Southern Illinois Men’s Golf team added its first piece for next season as John A. Logan standout Andrew Watson signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to be continue his collegiate career as a Saluki. Watson has two years of eligibility remaining after he finishes at JALC.
mayfield-messenger.com
Cardinals dominate Tigers 49-14 to advance in playoffs
The Mayfield Cardinals hosted fellow western Kentucky Murray Tigers on Friday night for a second round contest of the Class 2A state playoffs. Mayfield kept their perfect season alive by knocked out a 49-14 win to advance to the third round next weekend. The Cardinals opened the game by scoring...
