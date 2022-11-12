LOW MOOR (VR) — Alleghany Highlands Public Schools will be closed today, Tuesday, Nov. 15,2022, due to the possibility of icy weather conditions in the northern part of Alleghany County. The decision to close schools is based on National Weather Service forecasts, and the overallsafety of our students and staff. The post AHPS to be closed Nov. 15 due to Weather Advisory appeared first on The Virginian Review.

3 MINUTES AGO