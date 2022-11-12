If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.

BOISE, ID ・ 17 HOURS AGO