Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Boise Rescue Mission Begins ‘ Idaho Turkey Week’ In Nampa
This week kick's off the eleventh year of Miller's Mission broadcasting from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The 'turkey drive' benefits the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which feeds and houses the homeless and the poor working community in the Treasure Valley. The Mission funds their programs through local donations. They do not accept funds from any government agency.
Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year
Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
KTVB
Idaho community comes together for Rake-up Boise
Neighborworks Boise's 37th annual Rake-up Boise event. Last year, the organization raked leaves in more than 700 yards.
National task force of county leaders launched to address housing affordability
BOISE, Idaho — According to a Housing Needs Analysis conducted by the City of Boise earlier this year, Ada County will need over 66,000 affordable housing units by the decade's end. So what can be done to solve that problem?. The National Association of Counties (NACo) launched a Housing...
19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity
With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
United Way hosts Holiday Helper event to benefit homeless, low-income students
BOISE, Idaho — Over 300 volunteers kicked off the holiday season at Expo Idaho Thursday to help support homeless and low-income students. United Way of Treasure Valley hosted its sixth annual Holiday Helper event, where 3,000 boxes were filled with food and hygiene products for students. "It's really a...
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
A.C.H.D. current and priority projects
You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily for A.C.H.D. road crews.
Amazing Treehouse Airbnb Just 5 Hours Away From Boise
I never had a treehouse growing up, when I grew up in Southern California I grew up in a motel and there wasn't exactly room for a treehouse. We continue to see the popularity of tree house Airbnbs grow and have even seen them featured on several different shows. If...
eastidahonews.com
Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains
FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
Boise Police Need Help Finding One, Very Specific $5 Bill
As our area continues to grow--it is expected that an increase in crime may go along with that. The general hope, however, is that crime rates in the Treasure Valley remains low and that our streets remain safe. A recent robbery--which you don't hear of much of at all in...
Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony
BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian. During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Must-see Adorable “She Shed” on Meridian’s Facebook Marketplace
Look at this adorable “she shed” on Facebook Marketplace. We’ve seen plenty of tiny homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace this year, but have you ever seen a shed that’s fully insulated, modernized, and designed specifically to be a place for business?. The pictures definitely make...
Boise Has One of the Best Chinese Food Restaurants In America
I love Chinese food! My wife and I usually have Chinese food Sunday nights on the couch in sweatpants, but I can also go for Chinese food a couple of times a week. I don't, but I definitely could. I recently stumbled upon a list from Lovefood.com of "The Best...
Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers
The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
Caldwell veteran receives a free bath remodel
CALDWELL, Idaho — Moving around freely and taking a shower safely, those are actions some of us might take for granted, but for veteran Chandler Trusty, it is a daily challenge. “I've had knee problems and back problems,” Trusty said. Trusty served in the United States Air Force...
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?
If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. The post Police: Woman arrested in connection with missing Idaho boy appeared first on Local News 8.
