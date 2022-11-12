ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Rescue Mission Begins ‘ Idaho Turkey Week’ In Nampa

This week kick's off the eleventh year of Miller's Mission broadcasting from the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. The 'turkey drive' benefits the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries, which feeds and houses the homeless and the poor working community in the Treasure Valley. The Mission funds their programs through local donations. They do not accept funds from any government agency.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Remarkable ‘Lost in Christmas’ Maze Is Coming Back to Nampa, Idaho This Year

Just because the temperatures have plummeted and your pumpkins have gotten a little squishy, doesn’t mean that straw maze season has to end!. From mid-September through Halloween night, Shindig Farms in Nampa hosts an epic straw maze that keeps families wandering around eight-foot-tall twists and turns for anywhere from 45-90 minutes. On Saturday nights in October, they unleashed ghouls, goblins and creepy clowns into the maze to scare up some hair-raising Halloween fun.
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

19 Times Boise Drivers Showed No Hope For Humanity

With holiday traveling ramping up, more of us will be venturing onto the roads of Treasure Valley to get to our holiday destination. Whether it's out-of-state or up the road on 84, one thing is for sure - you will have to encounter your fellow holiday travelers on the roads of the Treasure Valley.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Amazing Treehouse Airbnb Just 5 Hours Away From Boise

I never had a treehouse growing up, when I grew up in Southern California I grew up in a motel and there wasn't exactly room for a treehouse. We continue to see the popularity of tree house Airbnbs grow and have even seen them featured on several different shows. If...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Crews continue searching backyard of Idaho home for human remains

FRUITLAND (KIVI) — Crews continue excavating and searching the backyard of a home in Fruitland in what police say is connected to the disappearance of missing boy Michael Vaughan. Investigators have been searching the backyard since Saturday. Police on scene say based on a “credible tip”, they believe Michael...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony

BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian. During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m. on Nov. 11, Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.
MERIDIAN, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Suspect in Michael Vaughan Case Made TikTok Near Child’s Flyers

The State of Idaho and now the nation are feeling heavy hearts this week as investigators say they believe they have credible information on the long-standing Michael Vaughan case in Fruitland, Idaho. For multiple days now, both Fruitland Police and Idaho State Police departments have been digging in the backyard of a Fruitland, Idaho home where they believe remains may be found--police dogs have also consistently been on the site.
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell veteran receives a free bath remodel

CALDWELL, Idaho — Moving around freely and taking a shower safely, those are actions some of us might take for granted, but for veteran Chandler Trusty, it is a daily challenge. “I've had knee problems and back problems,” Trusty said. Trusty served in the United States Air Force...
CALDWELL, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID
