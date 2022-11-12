ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists.
NASHVILLE, TN
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Matt Murray helped the Pittsburgh Penguins raise the Stanley Cup in 2016 and again in 2017 as a young goaltender whose steadiness under pressure belied his age. The echoes of the victory parades are long gone. Murray has moved on. So have the Penguins. At the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
ANAHEIM, CA
Devils beat Canadiens 5-1, extend winning streak to 10 games

MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.
NEWARK, NJ

