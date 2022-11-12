Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Martin Freeman couldn't believe no one at Marvel knew Chadwick Boseman was battling cancer: 'Losing him was awful'
Martin Freeman costarred with the late Chadwick Boseman in "Black Panther" – he will reprise his role in the Marvel film sequel on November 11.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Fans Broke Down Over ‘Deafening’ Silence Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' asks audiences to take a moment of silence to honor Chadwick Boseman and audiences are responding to it.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
TODAY.com
George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred
George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
‘Cobra Kai’ star Ralph Macchio explains why he turned down Will Smith’s ‘Karate Kid’ remake: 'Door was open'
Will Smith asked Ralph Macchio to be involved with his remake of "The Karate Kid" – but the actor who famously played Daniel LaRusso turned down the offer. The "Cobra Kai" star shared his account in a new memoir titled "Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me," which details his rise to stardom with the beloved film franchise. The book is out on Tuesday.
Milla Jovovich Called ‘The Fifth Element’ Costume ‘A Bit Embarrassing’
Here's a look at Milla Jovovich's thoughts on her Leeloo costume for 'The Fifth Element' and why the actor called it 'embarrassing'.
Lupita Nyong’o Breaks Silence About Why She Departed From ‘The Woman King’ Cast
Lupita Nyong'o has finally opened up about why she decided to step away from Gina Prince-Bythewood's box office hit 'The Woman King.'
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
‘If you have a brain, you can figure it out’: Joy Behar disputes Judi Dench’s call for The Crown disclaimer
Joy Behar, one of the hosts of ABC talk showThe View, has challenged Dame Judi Dench’s claim that the new series of Netflix’s royal family drama The Crown should come with a disclaimer regarding its historical accuracy. “This dame disagrees with Dame Judi Dench, because they tell you...
suggest.com
Charlie Sheen And His Brothers Don’t Share A Last Name, But Which Is The Stage Name?
Martin Sheen is the patriarch of a distinguished acting dynasty. Sheen starred in the politically-themed TV series The West Wing (1999-2006), as well as films such as The Subject Was Roses (1968), Badlands (1973), Apocalypse Now (1979), and The Departed (2006). His children have all managed to forge careers of...
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
ETOnline.com
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death
Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
msn.com
William Shatner was right, 2 Blue Origin astronauts said: spaceflights do trigger grief and sadness
Blue Origin astronauts agreed with William Shatner's feelings of grief after flying into space. The Star Trek actor said his Blue Origin spaceflight felt like a funeral and all he saw was sadness. Sharon and Marc Hagle said they also experienced intense emotions during and after their flight. Two astronauts...
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
ETOnline.com
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)
Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
“Black Panther” Cast Visited Chadwick Boseman’s Resting Site Before Filming
Angela Bassett reveals that the cast and crew of “Black Panther” visited Chadwick Boseman’s resting place. Watch inside.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
