‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
George Clooney reveals which ‘Golden Girls’ star made him laugh most when he guest-starred

George Clooney went down memory lane on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Oct. 21, recalling what it was like behind the scenes of "The Golden Girls" and "The Facts of Life." Clooney appeared in one episode of "Golden Girls" during Season Two, in which he played an undercover detective who stays at the ladies’ house while investigating their neighbors for dealing stolen gems. Clooney was in his early 20s at the time and told Barrymore that he remembers how crassly the older stars talked, without rebuff.
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Ledward Boseman Gives First Sit-Down Interview Since His Death

Chadwick Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward Boseman, is looking back on her relationship with the late Black Panther star. Sitting down for her first formal interview since Chadwick's death in August 2020, Simone spoke to Whoopi Goldberg in a segment that aired on Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America, where she shared how she's keeping his legacy alive, two years after his tragic death.
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’

The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.

