ESPN

Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Evgeni Malkin Playing 'Inspired' Hockey with Penguins

At 36-years-young, Evgeni Malkin seems to be turning back the clock in his 17 th season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. As Malkin closes in on becoming just the second player to play 1,000 games with the Penguins, he is also playing some of the most determined hockey of his career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin out indefinitely with cervical spine injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t getting Jake Muzzin back for a while. Toronto announced that Muzzin is dealing with a cervical spine injury and is out indefinitely. His status will be re-evaluated in late February. Meanwhile, the team has also placed T.J. Brodie on injured reserve with an oblique injury and recalled Mac Hollowell and Pontus Holmberg from the minor leagues.
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs' Matt Murray to return vs. Penguins following adductor injury

The Leafs acquired Murray in July in a trade with the Ottawa Senators. He made 19 saves on 23 shots in Toronto’s season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens and was placed on the Long-Term Injured Reserve shortly after. The team placed Jake Muzzin on the Long-Term Injured Reserve on...
ESPN

McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2

TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Benn, Kallgren, Brodie & Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks last night by a score of 3-2. At first, it seemed like another one of those games, but it wasn’t. The Maple Leafs started six Swedish players as a tribute to Borje Salming, and perhaps that fueled the team. They came out flying to start the first period.
ESPN

Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight

NEWARK, N.J. -- — Jesper Boqvist’s first goal of the season provided the spark the New Jersey Devils needed to keep their hot streak going. Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Eichel Strikes Back Against Sabres

At this point, saying that the Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel have a quiet relationship would be a major understatement. The former Sabres captain returned to Buffalo for a second time on Thursday (Nov. 10) and the first since his raucous homecoming this past March, in which he was booed substantially.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing

Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Devils Stay Hot With 4-2 Win Over the Coyotes

It’s been a while since the New Jersey Devils lost a game (Oct. 24, to be exact). The Arizona Coyotes, riding a three-game winning streak heading into last night’s game, couldn’t hand New Jersey their first loss in two and a half weeks, as the Devils defeated the Coyotes 4-2 for their ninth win in a row. Even with New Jersey down to their third-string goalie in Akira Schmid, they still found a way to pull off the victory. Here are four takeaways and some quick hits from yet another impressive showing.
NEWARK, NJ

