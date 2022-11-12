Kissimmee Osceola holds off DeLand in wild playoff battle

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA – In survival of the fittest, it’s the strong that survive. And, that’s exactly what the Kissimmee Osceola Kowboys did on Friday night.

In a wild Class 4S-Region 3 quarterfinal that came down to the final seconds, Osceola (8-3) recovered an onside kick and then downed the ball in victory formation to pull out a 30-28 victory against visiting DeLand.

The Bulldogs (6-5) seemed poised to pull out a last-minute victory after quarterback TJ Moore threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Allen Reed with 16 seconds left, cutting Osceola’s lead to 30-28. But it took three onside kick attempts before DeLand could finally execute one without a penalty and the Kowboys recovered and ran the clock out.

The nail-biting ending was in stark contrast to the first half, which resembled a ping-pong game with back-and-forth scoring. The schools scored on six consecutive possessions at one point.

Osceola led 23-21 after two quarters and then used a sterling defensive effort to shut down DeLand and its single-wing offense.

The Kowboys allowed 312 yards but only 76 in the second half. Osceola’s Ja’Keem Jackson had two interceptions.

“We came out a little rocky,” Jackson said. “Coach gave us a pep talk at halftime. We had to turn it around in the second half and play ball.”

The win propels Osceola into a regional semifinal against Port St. Lucie Treasure Coast on Friday, Nov. 18. The Kowboys beat Treasure Coast, 14-5, earlier in the season.

“Relieved to play another Monday,” said Osceola coach Eric Pinellas, alluding to getting to practice next week for another game. “That is all we talk about, being able to play the next Monday. It’s better to be 1-0. That’s how we break it down in the playoffs. We are 1-0 in the playoffs.

“The kids sucked it up and played a great second half,” Pinellas said. “And, we’re playing next Friday.”

Pinellas can thank his team’s potent offense for keeping the Kowboys alive in the playoffs. Osceola scored on four of its five first-half possessions to take a two-point halftime lead.

Sophomore sensation Taevion Swint, who finished with 169 yards rushing and two TDs, scored on a 52-yard TD run; Gunner Holland threw a 54-yard TD pass to Bo Mascoe; and Alijaj Jenkins had a spectacular 99-yard kickoff return.

But the Kowboys could never take more than a one-possession lead in the first half as DeLand countered with three TDs of its own,

Moore scored on TD runs of 8 and 2 yards, and threw a 53-yard TD pass to Javon Ross to put the Bulldogs up 21-20 with 2:18 left in the second quarter.

But Osceola got a dramatic 75-yard kickoff return from Jenkins to set up a 28-yard field goal by Devin Calhoun with 1:05 remaining in the first half for a 23-21 lead.

The second half, however, was an entirely different story as both schools’ defenses held sway.

After DeLand was forced to punt on its opening series, Osceola got pinned back on its own 8-yard line and ended up having a punt partially blocked.

But the Bulldogs failed to capitalize as Moore was intercepted by Jackson for the second time on the night. Three plays later, Swint rushed for a 1-yard TD to put Osceola up 30-21 early in the fourth quarter. Swint set up his score with a thrilling 77-yard run.

DeLand then got to the Osceola 10-yard line before turning the ball over on downs. But the Kowboys failed to capitalize, throwing an interception.

The Bulldogs then drove to the Osceola 4-yard line but Moore was stuffed on a keeper on 4th-and-goal.

Osceola played conservative and punted the ball away and DeLand responded with a TD pass to cut its deficit to 30-28. But that would be all the Bulldogs could muster.

“I told them at halftime we have 24 minutes,” Pinellas said. “If you’re ready for the season to be over, just come out and give the same type of effort we gave in the first half. We’ll turn in our pads. We’ll do the crying and the hugging and things of that nature.

“They told me we’re not ready to go home and they really stepped up to play a great second half, defense, especially,” Pinellas said.

For DeLand, the gallant effort made an impression on first-year coach Rick Darlington, who formerly worked wonders while at Apopka High, winning multiple state titles.

“It takes time to build a program,” he said. “You may have to trust right away. But to build a program, it really takes three years. This is year one. And we’re proud of the way the kids fought and represented DeLand.”

Statistically, Moore had a superb day for the Bulldogs with 76 yards rushing and two TDs, and 193 yards passing and two scores. Ross had six catches for 141 yards and one TD.