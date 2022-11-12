ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team

The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
GREEN BAY, WI
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.

The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Add New TE in Neverending Quest

Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Jacob Hollister, and T.J. Hockenson — read ’em and weep, those men have been added to the Minnesota Vikings roster at TE since the end of 2021. Well, the franchise evidently desired a little Irish-laden flair, adding free-agent TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Target New Primary Foe

Some news about the Minnesota Vikings developed over the weekend — if they can topple the Buffalo Bills on the road, they can beat anybody. The Vikings overpowered the Bills on Sunday, 33-30, courtesy of Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, and dozens others. And because Minnesota was not supposed to win that contest — not against the NFL’s Super Bowl darling — Kevin O’Connell and Co. now target a new primary foe, the Philadelphia Eagles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Pro Bowler’s One-Sentence Reaction to the Mayhem

Brian O’Neill’s reaction to the chaos, tomfoolery, and pandemonium on Sunday was probably similar to yours. The Minnesota Vikings edged the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in a game that convulsed multiple times during the final 60 minutes of real-time. Before the contest, oddsmakers pegged the Bills as Super Bowl favorites.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Bills-Vikings

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 8-1 atop the NFC North after a remarkable win...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Lays Out 2022 Endgame

If you believed after the Minnesota Vikings Week 10 triumph in Buffalo that the team was capable of winning a championship, you’re not alone. After the win over the Bills, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who singlehandedly saved the game with a miraculous and apocryphal 4th and 18 reception, explained the team’s ceiling, complete with Super Bowl aspirations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins

Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Top Offensive Performers at Bills, per PFF

The Vikings topped the Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in an inexplicable game featuring a 17-point 2nd Half comeback by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Buffalo took control of the game in the 2nd and 3rd Quarters after a nifty start by the Vikings. But Minnesota roared back as the 3rd Quarter wound down and seized the 4th and overtime periods.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Minnesota Vikings Are Super Bowl Contenders

If you weren’t a believer at 4-1, 5-1, 6-1, or 7-1, it’s time to realize the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are bonafide Super Bowl contenders. The Vikings downed the Buffalo Bills — the NFL’s odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII — in the Bills house by a score of 33-30. The game was an absolute crazy-train event, unlike any from the annals of Vikings regular season history.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games

The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Hall of Fame QB Endorses Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are 8-1 through 10 weeks, and such a record noticeably turns heads — even from Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Minnesota stunningly upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, grabbing the attention of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young. Young said about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Players Reactions to Win over BUF

It was the craziest game of football you are ever likely to see. When all was said and done, the Minnesota Vikings did it again. This time it went all the way to overtime, but the Vikings found another way to come from behind and win a close game. This wasn’t like the games that came before, though.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy