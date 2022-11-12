Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Brayden Foster has been found and is safe!Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Former Vikings WR Joins the Cheese Team
The Green Bay Packers are 4-6 through 10 weeks with a 12% chance of reaching the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. And for the probably-faux playoff push, the Packers are signing former Minnesota Vikings WR Dede Westbrook to the practice squad after the veteran remained a free agent for over eight months.
Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue
Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
If You’re Still Stunned by the Vikings Win, Here’s Why.
The Minnesota Vikings mind-bogglingly defeated the Super Bowl-frontrunning Buffalo Bills, 33-30, on Sunday in a total thriller. The game still feels a bit unbelievable, mainly because of the swings back and forth in both teams’ directions. But there’s a broader reason Vikings enthusiasts remained stunned on Monday morning, and unsurprisingly, it involves history.
Vikings Add New TE in Neverending Quest
Johnny Mundt, Nick Muse, Jacob Hollister, and T.J. Hockenson — read ’em and weep, those men have been added to the Minnesota Vikings roster at TE since the end of 2021. Well, the franchise evidently desired a little Irish-laden flair, adding free-agent TE James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad on Monday.
Vikings Target New Primary Foe
Some news about the Minnesota Vikings developed over the weekend — if they can topple the Buffalo Bills on the road, they can beat anybody. The Vikings overpowered the Bills on Sunday, 33-30, courtesy of Justin Jefferson, Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, Patrick Peterson, and dozens others. And because Minnesota was not supposed to win that contest — not against the NFL’s Super Bowl darling — Kevin O’Connell and Co. now target a new primary foe, the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vikings Pro Bowler’s One-Sentence Reaction to the Mayhem
Brian O’Neill’s reaction to the chaos, tomfoolery, and pandemonium on Sunday was probably similar to yours. The Minnesota Vikings edged the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in a game that convulsed multiple times during the final 60 minutes of real-time. Before the contest, oddsmakers pegged the Bills as Super Bowl favorites.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
12 Snap Reactions after Bills-Vikings
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 8-1 atop the NFC North after a remarkable win...
Justin Jefferson Lays Out 2022 Endgame
If you believed after the Minnesota Vikings Week 10 triumph in Buffalo that the team was capable of winning a championship, you’re not alone. After the win over the Bills, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who singlehandedly saved the game with a miraculous and apocryphal 4th and 18 reception, explained the team’s ceiling, complete with Super Bowl aspirations.
The Eagles Loss Means The Vikings are Now Tied for First Overall in the NFL
For quite a while, the Philadelphia Eagles have had sole possession of the league’s top spot. A loss to the Commanders on Monday Night Football means things are a touch more crowded up top. The Vikings are now tied with the Eagles for first overall. Before getting ahead of...
PurplePTSD: Return of a CB, the Hunt for TEs, Power Rankings
2 – Now, for the Vikings favorite recent pastime — auditioning depth tight ends. 3 – Josh Frey fires up fresh Week 11 power rankings. 4 – In the daily video segment, Dustin Baker outlines the surprises — there were several — from Bills-Vikings.
PurplePTSD: Another New TE, Home Underdogs, What in the World?
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – In their neverending quest to bolster TE depth, the Vikings...
Justin Jefferson Reacts to Monster Day in Buffalo
While doing my weekly Vikings players’ reactions, I quickly realized there was no room for Justin Jefferson. After the game, everyone wanted to speak to him, and he had plenty to say. He was going to need a reaction piece all to himself. That’s how impactful he was on...
Let’s Talk About the Overlooked Vikings Contributors in Week 10
The Minnesota Vikings pulled off an incredible 17-point comeback against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They wouldn’t have been able to do that without numerous contributions from every player who stepped foot on that field. Everyone is handing out flowers on this victory Monday, but here are some of the overlooked Vikings contributors from Week 10.
Another Hall of Famer Praises Kirk Cousins
Steve Young offered Kirk Cousins a nifty endorsement this week. Now, a Hall of Famer from a different sport is commending the Vikings quarterback. That’s Magic Johnson, an NBA Hall of Famer from Los Angeles Lakers lore. Johnson leaned into his Michigan State connection — both men are Spartans...
The Vikings Top Offensive Performers at Bills, per PFF
The Vikings topped the Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in an inexplicable game featuring a 17-point 2nd Half comeback by Kevin O’Connell’s team. Buffalo took control of the game in the 2nd and 3rd Quarters after a nifty start by the Vikings. But Minnesota roared back as the 3rd Quarter wound down and seized the 4th and overtime periods.
The Minnesota Vikings Are Super Bowl Contenders
If you weren’t a believer at 4-1, 5-1, 6-1, or 7-1, it’s time to realize the 8-1 Minnesota Vikings are bonafide Super Bowl contenders. The Vikings downed the Buffalo Bills — the NFL’s odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII — in the Bills house by a score of 33-30. The game was an absolute crazy-train event, unlike any from the annals of Vikings regular season history.
The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games
The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
Hall of Fame QB Endorses Kirk Cousins
The Minnesota Vikings are 8-1 through 10 weeks, and such a record noticeably turns heads — even from Hall of Fame quarterbacks. Minnesota stunningly upset the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, grabbing the attention of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young. Young said about Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins...
Vikings Players Reactions to Win over BUF
It was the craziest game of football you are ever likely to see. When all was said and done, the Minnesota Vikings did it again. This time it went all the way to overtime, but the Vikings found another way to come from behind and win a close game. This wasn’t like the games that came before, though.
