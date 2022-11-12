Bangor’s Emma Fortier still has one season left with the Cardinals but once her high school career comes to an end, the senior will continue her softball career at UW-Stout. “I’m getting a little jumpy because I want to get to the next one, but it’s also a little heartwarming because I only have one more year left, and I’ve known these girls for so many years, and I’ve been playing with them since I was little,

BANGOR, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO