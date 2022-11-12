Read full article on original website
Bangor’s Emma Fortier signs Letter of Intent to play softball at UW-Stout
Bangor’s Emma Fortier still has one season left with the Cardinals but once her high school career comes to an end, the senior will continue her softball career at UW-Stout. “I’m getting a little jumpy because I want to get to the next one, but it’s also a little heartwarming because I only have one more year left, and I’ve known these girls for so many years, and I’ve been playing with them since I was little,
Thomas Reay Betsinger
Thomas Reay Betsinger passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on Monday, November 7th, 2022 in La Crosse, WI. Tom was born January 3, 1945 to Frank (Tom) Betsinger and Esther (Rozendal) Betsinger. Tom attended Holmen High School where he graduated in 1963. After graduation, he attended the University...
Richard Jerome Dee
Richard (Dick) Jerome Dee, 86 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 6, 2022at the Sumner Regional Medical Center, Gallatin, TN. He was born on July 23, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois to Bonnie Curry. Bonnie, Dick and his brother Jack, lived in Downers Grove, Illinois and he graduated from Downers Grove High School in 1954. He attended Western Illinois University and played football there for two years. Then he enlisted in the US Army and was honorably discharged in 1958.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
Robert H. “Bob” Stevenson
Robert H. “Bob” Stevenson, age 68, of De Soto, WI, passed away surrounded by his loving family and in the comfort of his home on Friday, November 11, 2022. His gentle spirit was born on November 9, 1954 in Viroqua, WI, the son of Adolph and Alberta “June” (Jones) Stevenson. Bob grew up on the family farm, South Buck Creek, Ferryville, WI. He graduated from North Crawford.
School District of La Crosse discuss potential for another referendum in April
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The School District of La Crosse is heading back to the drawing board. Board members participated in a workshop to discuss the district’s future after voters rejected its nearly $195 million referendum. The changing of seasons can bring in new beginnings. For the School District of La Crosse, new beginnings are necessary. “We’re taking the next...
Beatrice J. “Bea” Gratz
Beatrice J. “Bea” Gratz, age 83, of Viroqua, WI, and formerly of Readstown, WI, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022. She was born on the home farm between Readstown and Soldiers Grove on September 16, 1939, the daughter of Carlyle and Ella (Ellefson) Hanson. Bea graduated from West Lima High School and went on to marry David Gratz on June 10, 1959. She farmed with her.
Woman Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s office says a woman is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 in Buffalo County yesterday. The accident occurred about noon on Highway 37 near County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The county sheriff’s office...
Wisconsin’s $6 billion budget surplus; breaking down state’s US Senate race
Political blowhard, Adam Murphy, joined La Crosse Talk PM on Tuesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County
TOWNSHIP OF GILMANTON, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Buffalo County Monday. According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 14 at 12:03 p.m. the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 37 near the intersection of County Road B in the Township of Gilmanton. The media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says upon arrival of first responders, a van was found in the southbound ditch with debris scattered around it. It was later discovered that the vehicle was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and hit a tree.
La Crosse leaders attend ribbon cutting for new North Side apartment complex
LA CROSSE (WKBT)- A North Side redevelopment project 15 years in the making is open for tenants. Three Sixty Real Estate Solutions, a La Crosse real estate developer, has launched an apartment complex on the land across from the O’Reilly Auto Parts on George Street. The complex was a $23 million project that holds 144 multi-family units and 14 townhomes....
Dancing with the Sports Stars: Holmen students raise more than $23,000 for family who lost daughter to Lymphoma
On Monday night, the high school's athletes and a marketing class put on the 10th annual Dancing with the Sports Stars.
Neillsville Fire Department Responds to One Vehicle Accident
The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a one vehicle accident yesterday afternoon. The Department received the call just before 6pm Monday afternoon. Due to the slippery conditions, a driver slid into the ditch, with the vehicle flipping on its side, just east of the City of Neillsville on Highway 10 near Tif Avenue.
Authorities Investigating the Death of Two People in Jackson County
Authorities are investigating the death of two people in Jackson County. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, on Thursday, November 10th, around 2pm, they were asked to do a welfare check at home in the Town of Manchester. While performing the check, authorities found two people dead inside...
20-Year-Old Winona Resident Found Deceased
(KWNO)-A 20-year-old male was discovered dead in his bedroom in the 100 block of E Ninth Street at 4:13 p.m. on Thursday. The body was sent to the Rochester Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. According to local authorities, there were no obvious signs of trauma to the body,...
