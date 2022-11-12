ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, OH

Henry County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

Rachel Gonzalez, 35, Holgate, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for two years, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to make $65.25 restitution to a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy.

Gavin Schilt, 24, 1014 Sunday St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program.

Brandon Curtzwiler, 41, Napoleon, pleaded guilty failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20.

Holli Barrett, 31, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Thomas Woodward, 46, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

An indictment against Zachary Minnich, 27, Napoleon, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Henderson gets 18 years for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man who in surveillance footage robbed and assaulted another in May was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday afternoon. Aaron Henderson, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree felony aggravated robbery and second-degree felonious assault in exchange for the dismissal of a having weapons under disability charge. Both convictions have a firearm and repeat violent offender specifications, though the latter was not factored into his sentence.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman faces prison for drug possession

LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested

WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Thousands of mink released from Van Wert County farm

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Van Wert County said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released more than 25,000 of the small animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township, six miles north of Van Wert, according to a post from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Times-Bulletin

Arson at Comfort Inn

VAN WERT — The Van Wert Fire Department was sent to the Comfort Inn at 4:59 a.m. on Sunday morning, Nov. 13 for a shed on the back of its lot which was on fire. Upon arrival the shed was fully engulfed. North Washington Street was blocked off to traffic from Bonnewitz Avenue to Gleason Avenue due to the use of a fire hydrant on the west side of North Washington Street.
VAN WERT, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest Toledo man for active warrant and reportedly failing to disclose gun in car

Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man Saturday for an active warrant in Lucas County and reportedly failing to disclose a gun in his vehicle when asked. An officer was on patrol around 12:37 a.m. on East Court Street when he noticed a modified black Dodge Charger parked on the street. Earlier in the night, the officer heard radio traffic about law enforcement pursuing a black Dodger southbound on Interstate 75. The pursuit was terminated and the license plate was never obtained.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
theprogressortimes.com

Second high speed chase occurs near Carey

A second high speed chase took place near Carey for a second day in a row. The latest incident began in Carey around 10:15 a.m. Nov. 15, continued into Hancock County and ended back in Wyandot County with a foot pursuit through a corn field, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reported.
CAREY, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Ada Man Injured in Findlay Crash

An Ada man was injured in a crash to start the weekend in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, 36 year old Shawn Christopher was driving east in the 1100 block of Tiffin Avenue when 20 year old Isabelle Lutz, of Findlay, failed to yield while attempting a left hand turn.
FINDLAY, OH
hometownstations.com

A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon

Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation

A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

TPD finds female shot inside residence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
TOLEDO, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
772
Followers
390
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy