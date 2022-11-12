Henry County common pleas

Rachel Gonzalez, 35, Holgate, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault, one a fourth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. She was placed on community control for two years, given 30 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered to make $65.25 restitution to a Henry County Sheriff’s deputy.

Gavin Schilt, 24, 1014 Sunday St., Defiance, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program.

Brandon Curtzwiler, 41, Napoleon, pleaded guilty failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 20.

Holli Barrett, 31, Toledo, pleaded not guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Ashley Rodriguez, 28, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Thomas Woodward, 46, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 19 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

An indictment against Zachary Minnich, 27, Napoleon, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.