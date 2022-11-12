Area police reports

State patrol---

Wednesday, 2:26 a.m., at milepost 24 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lema Tackett, 52, Napoleon, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance sheriff---

Nov. 4, 5:45 p.m., at Ohio 2 and Buckskin Road in Hicksville, a westbound vehicle driven by Baylee Noto, 21, Farmer, struck a southbound vehicle driven by Rachel Woenker, 18, Edgerton. Both vehicles had light damage, and Noto was cited for failure to yield.

Nov. 5, 6:33 p.m., at 250 N. Center St., north of Rice Avenue in Ney a vehicle driven by Kristin Short, 50, West Unity, attempted to back from a private drive and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Katie Culler, Ney. Both vehicles had light damage, and Short was cited for improper backing.

Thursday, 4:29 a.m., on Ohio 49, north of Jericho Road in Hicksville Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kristen Sargent, 21, Antwerp, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 5:20 a.m., on Ohio 249, west of Lake Road in Milford Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Richard Adams, 34, Cecil, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 6:27 a.m., on Domersville Road, north of Coressel Road in Adams Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Mary Burkhart, 64, 1809 Darbyshire Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 6:35 a.m., on Domersville Road, north of Flory Road in Adams Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Craig Pflager, 45, Archbold, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Nov. 4, 9:14 p.m., on the Deerwood Court/Road 424 connector, a vehicle driven by Mark Castillo, 31, Napoleon, left the road on the north side and struck a sewer drain before fleeing the scene. The vehicle had light damage, and Castillo was cited for parole violation, driving under OVI suspension, driving upon the right side of the roadway and OVI. He was taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 1:06 a.m., at 800 Deatrick St., Lesley Quarles, 42, 2 Mirival Lane, was arrested for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 5:28 a.m., on Ayersville Avenue, just east of Dohoney Road, a westbound vehicle driven by Shaley Moshe, 31, 13536 Fullmer Road, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 9:04 a.m., at 520 Haig St., Courtney Smith, 32, 520 Haig St., was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

Wednesday, 3:33 p.m., at 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., Frank Salinas, 46, 1983 S. Jefferson Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and taken to CCNO.

Wednesday, 6:51 p.m., on East River Drive, east of East High Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Faith Hurst, 68, 320 Maywinn Drive, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 6:55 p.m., on Greenler Road, east of Riverwood Drive, an eastbound vehicle driven by Sandra Stockhorst, 61, 20268 Kiser Road, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 12:55 p.m., at High and Clinton streets, a westbound vehicle driven by Nathan Schlegel, 37, Paulding, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Andrea Mouser, 66, 227 E. High St. Mouser's vehicle had moderate damage and Schlegel's vehicle had no damage. Schlegel was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Henry sheriff---

Wednesday, 6:46 p.m., at milepost 52 on U.S. 24 in Washington Township, a tractor trailer driven by Scott England, 49, Lebanon, Ind., sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 5:28 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joshua Dietrich, 32, Napoleon, sustained light damage when a deer struck the passenger side.

Thursday, 6:42 a.m., on Ohio 109 in Monroe Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Terry Breece, 61, Hamler, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Thursday, 6:57 a.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Steven Ruck, 53, Miller City, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side.

Thursday, 7:12 a.m., at Ohio 108 and County Road R in Napoleon Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Devin Flores-McCloud, 26, Napoleon, attempted a left turn in front of a southbound vehicle driven by Judith Whaley, 82, Fayette. Whaley's vehicle struck Flores-McCloud's, and both vehicles had heavy damage. Both individuals were treated at the scene by Napoleon Rescue: Whaley for suspected minor injuries and Flores-McCloud for possible injuries. Flores-McCloud was cited for failure to yield.

Thursday, 5:02 p.m., at county roads V and 4 in Washington Township, a westbound RL Trucking Inc. vehicle driven by Corey Parker, 41, Wentworth, Ga., attempted to back and struck the front of a vehicle driven by Jessica Durfey, 24, Delta. Both vehicles had moderate damage, and Parker was cited for improper backing.

Napoleon police---

Monday, 5:41 a.m., at Daggett Avenue and Walnut Street, a southbound vehicle, driven by Jonathan Ward, 32, Napoleon, struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Azelin Shaneyfelt, 21, Napoleon, that attempted a left turn in front of Ward's vehicle. Shaneyfelt's vehicle had moderate damage and Ward's vehicle had heavy damage.

Wednesday, 7:53 p.m., at 104 Cedarbrook Ave., Henry Marksch IV, 34, no address given, was arrested on a Fulton County warrant and transported to the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

Thursday, 5:03 a.m., at CCNO, Jacqueline Hohenberger, 51, Paulding, was served a warrant for failure to appear.

Williams sheriff---

Nov. 4, 8:24 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Linda Ganger, 70, Sherwood, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer. Ganger had possible injuries, but was not treated.

Monday, 1:45 a.m., on County Road A, east of County Road 8 in Center Township, a vehicle driven by David Colbert, 52, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 2:40 a.m., on Ohio 34, just west of Hickory Lane in Springfield Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Taleah Deming, 25, Holgate, sustained disabling damage when it swerved to miss an opossum, crossed over the center line and exited the roadway on the north side where it became lodged in a ditch.

Wednesday, 11 a.m., on Ohio 191, just south of County Road G in Springfield Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Elizabeth Colgan, 26, West Unity, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Fire

Ridgeville Township---

Thursday, 12:26 p.m., firefighters were called for mutual aid to Archbold-German Township Fire Department for a brush fire at 22081 County Road B in Fulton County.

Payne---

Friday, 1:30 p.m., firefighters were called to assist firefighters in Convoy on a field fire.

Defiance---

Friday, 3:26 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke at 1890 E. Second St. When firefighters arrived on scene, nothing was found.

Delaware Township---

Friday, 4 p.m., firefighters were called to a grass fire near County Road 424 and The Bend Road.