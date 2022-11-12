Man sentenced on charge amended from rape

NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has been sentenced in Henry County Common Pleas Court on a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge that began as a more serious felony.

Nathaniel Owen, 41, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor amended from rape, a first-degree felony.

He was given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 60 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $250 and ordered to have no contact with the victim for two years.

He also was classified as a tier I sexual offender, which determines how often he must register his address with authorities, and ordered to provide a DNA sample and submit to certain disease-related testing.

The indictment had alleged that on June 25 Owen engaged in sexual conduct with an adult female, compelling her to “submit by force, or threat of force.”

A repeat violent offender specification had been included in the indictment, alleging that he had been convicted of burglary in 2012 and felonious assault in 2017, both in Cuyahoga County, but this was dropped from the charge.

According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, the allegations that resulted in Owen’s indictment occurred in Napoleon. She indicated that Owen knew the victim, but not well.

Owen was represented by attorney Nicholas Fee of Bryan.