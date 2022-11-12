ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napoleon, OH

Man sentenced on charge amended from rape

By By TODD HELBERG @cntoddhelberg
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man has been sentenced in Henry County Common Pleas Court on a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge that began as a more serious felony.

Nathaniel Owen, 41, Napoleon, pleaded guilty to sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor amended from rape, a first-degree felony.

He was given 60 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with credit for 60 days served in jail while his case was pending, fined $250 and ordered to have no contact with the victim for two years.

He also was classified as a tier I sexual offender, which determines how often he must register his address with authorities, and ordered to provide a DNA sample and submit to certain disease-related testing.

The indictment had alleged that on June 25 Owen engaged in sexual conduct with an adult female, compelling her to “submit by force, or threat of force.”

A repeat violent offender specification had been included in the indictment, alleging that he had been convicted of burglary in 2012 and felonious assault in 2017, both in Cuyahoga County, but this was dropped from the charge.

According to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers, the allegations that resulted in Owen’s indictment occurred in Napoleon. She indicated that Owen knew the victim, but not well.

Owen was represented by attorney Nicholas Fee of Bryan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Lima woman faces prison for drug possession

LIMA — A Lima woman faces between three years and 16.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a first-degree felony. Tesa Wireman, 27, agreed to a plea deal on Monday to change the code section under which she was charged, lowering the mandatory minimum sentence she will face. She also pleaded guilty to four forfeiture of money specifications which the state deemed “contraband and/or property derived from or through the commission of the offense.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man get 5 years prison for OVIs, burglary

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced Monday morning to five years in prison for two operating a vehicle while intoxicated offenses and burglary. Domminic Potts, 29, is convicted of two OVIs stemming from two separate June 2021 incidents and third-degree felony burglary for an October 2020 offense. Potts was initially charged with aggravated burglary and assault for the 2020 incident but agreed to a plea deal lowering one charge and dismissing the other.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Case Files: Police seek witness in South Toledo double murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was just after noon on October 10, 2017, when shots were fired. A neighbor calls 9-1-1 to report the sound of nearly a dozen gunshots. The caller told the dispatcher she saw people running but couldn’t give more of a description. Caller: I heard...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man sentenced in connection to fatal shooting of 16-year-old Alexia Carey

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was sentenced Monday in relation to the 2019 death of a 16-year-old East Toledo teen. According to court documents, Jarrett Sullivan was sentenced to 360 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. In March 2019, Sullivan was charged with inciting violence and knowingly...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

High speed chase ends in cornfield—suspects arrested

WYANDOT—At 10:15 am Tuesday, detectives from the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit were attempting to serve a warrant on a person wanted for a probation violation. While conducting surveillance, detectives observed a person matching the suspect’s description in a grey 2009 Chevrolet truck leaving the Village of Carey.
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police arrest Toledo man for active warrant and reportedly failing to disclose gun in car

Bowling Green Police arrested a Toledo man Saturday for an active warrant in Lucas County and reportedly failing to disclose a gun in his vehicle when asked. An officer was on patrol around 12:37 a.m. on East Court Street when he noticed a modified black Dodge Charger parked on the street. Earlier in the night, the officer heard radio traffic about law enforcement pursuing a black Dodger southbound on Interstate 75. The pursuit was terminated and the license plate was never obtained.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Fremont Police searching for murder suspect believed to be in area

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Fremont Police and partners are searching for a murder suspect believed to be in the area on Monday. Fremont Police Department says on the morning of Nov. 14, police attempted to serve an arrest warrant for Ronald Buckley, 19. Buckley has warrants for first-degree murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. The warrants are related to an incident that occurred in Laurel, Mississippi on Oct. 24, 2022.
FREMONT, OH
wlen.com

Adrian Police: Family Dollar Robbed at Gunpoint Sunday Afternoon

Adrian, MI – The Adrian Police Department received a report of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store, at 408 W. Maumee St. It was reported that a male suspect entered the store shortly after 2pm, showed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk at the register.
ADRIAN, MI
hometownstations.com

A Findlay man was arrested after a long police chase Monday afternoon

Officers were called to 224 Monroe Ave in Findlay for a male threatening another male with a knife. The suspect male left prior to Officer's arrival, but was located in the 1500 blk of Bright Rd. A traffic stop was made and the male initially complied with the stop. During the stop the male fled in his car. Officers began pursuing the male throughout the City of Findlay. The male then got on I-75 southbound and then exited onto State Route 15 heading east. At one point in the pursuit the male pointed a handgun out of his window at pursuing Officers. The pursuit then continued southeast on State Route 15. Just north of Upper Sandusky, OH the subject exited of SR 15 onto US Route 30 heading west. He then crossed the median and went back east on US 30 and back north on SR 15. He went north and then exited to the east on Township Highway 103. He crossed State Route 199 and went east on Township Highway 29. The subject lost control of his vehicle near Township Highway 300 and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle came to a stop just east of TH 300. The male exited his vehicle with two knives, and was not complying with any orders given. He was struck was two less-lethal bean bag rounds, but was still non-compliant. A Taser was deployed and the male dropped the knives and was taken into custody.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Man hospitalized in South Avenue shooting on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hospitalized after a shooting on South Avenue Monday afternoon. TPD says police were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Avenue for reports of a person shot around 1:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a 23-year-old male inside his residence suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation

A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Lima man’s execution date pushed back again

LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction … without endangering other Ohioans.” Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson’s date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.
LIMA, OH
WTOL 11

Bodies of minks shot by hunters, run over by vehicles have to be cleared with snow plow in Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio — In the hours after as many as 40,000 minks were released from a Van Wert County farm Tuesday, many were either shot or killed by vehicles on local roads. Officials said at least one unknown suspect freed the minks from their cages at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm overnight, sending between 25,000 and 40,000 minks into the surrounding countryside.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Trial Requested In Lawsuit Against Pettisville School District

A lawsuit against the Pettisville Local School District, as previously reported by The Village Reporter, may be heading to trial. Court documents show that mediation efforts failed to provide an outcome that would make trial unnecessary. The document reads, “Defendants have communicated to plaintiff that mediation will not be beneficial...
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
772
Followers
390
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy