Paulding County, OH

Paulding County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 4 days ago

David Bidlack, 32, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on two counts of trespass in a habitation and a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term.

Anthony Greene, 26, Warren, Mich., appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 30 days jail served in jail while his case was pending.

Brandon Cooper, 25, Oakwood, pleaded guilty to failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term.

Kobe Cutlip, 18, Melrose, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years with conditions, including that he serve 18 days in Paulding County Jail with credit for 18 days served while his case was pending.

