China launches Tianzhou 5 cargo ship to Tiangong space station

By Andrew Jones
Space.com
Space.com
 2 days ago

China just launched a cargo mission to its newly completed space station in preparation for a coming crewed flight.

The Tianzhou 5 freighter lifted off from Wenchang Satellite Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province atop a Long March 7 rocket at 9:03 p.m. EST on Nov. 11 (0203 GMT and 10:03 a.m. Beijing time, Nov. 12).

The 35-foot-long (10.6 meters) freighter docked with the Tiangong space station just over two hours later, at 11:10 p.m. EST (0410 GMT and 12:10 p.m. Beijing time on Nov. 12), Chinese space officials said .

Related: The latest news about China's space program

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BD0Ew_0j8A3GEz00

A Chinese Long March 7 rocket launches the Tianzhou 5 robotic cargo ship to the country's Tiangong Space Station from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan Island on Nov. 12, 2022. (Image credit: China Manned Space Engineering)

China's Tianzhou cargo spacecraft weigh about 29,760 pounds (13,500 kilograms), with a cargo capacity of roughly 15,200 pounds (6,900 kg). The Tianzhou 5 mission delivered supplies needed for the upcoming Shenzhou 15 crewed mission, which could launch as soon as the end of November.

A detailed breakdown of the cargo was not published ahead of launch, but Tianzhou 5 was expected to carry propellant for the space station along with food and supplies for astronauts. It also carried five cubesats and five other experiments to Tiangong as part of its mission, China's main space contractor revealed .

China launched two modules in recent months to join the already-orbiting Tianhe core module. These major missions marked the completion of the three-module, T-shaped Tiangong space station, which is currently hosting the three Shenzhou 14 astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bbrph_0j8A3GEz00

China's Tianzhou 5 cargo spacecraft approaches the Tiangong space station for docking on Nov. 11, 2022. (Image credit: CCTV/CMSA)
Related stories:

China completes T-shaped Tiangong space station with new Mengtian module move

China's Long March rocket family: History and photos

Is China's mysterious space plane about to return to Earth?

With all the modules in place, the Shenzhou 14 trio will be able to welcome aboard the currently unnamed Shenzhou 15 crew before the end of the year and conduct China's first Tiangong crew handover.

Tiangong is about 20% as massive as the International Space Station (ISS). China intends to keep Tiangong occupied and operational for at least decade, meaning it should outlast the ISS and possibly become the only space station in orbit above Earth.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 10:15 a.m. EST on Nov. 12 with news of successful docking.

Comments / 5

EndTymZ
1d ago

Good for China. All while the US is more concerned with putting tampons in boys bathrooms and letting men compete in women's sports. While China is making billions and trillions off of other countries, the US is giving away billions it doesn't have.

Reply(3)
4
The US Sun

Chilling aerial pics reveal China’s massive military build-up on disputed South China Sea islands in warning to the West

NEW incredibly detailed photos have revealed for the first time just how far China's militarisation has escalated in the flashpoint South China Sea. Chilling images show the massive sprawl of Chinese military operations on the man-made islands - which are armed to the teeth with deadly hardware including missile aircraft, flight hangars, and spy planes.
Andrei Tapalaga

Out of Control Chinese Rocket To Crash on Earth Tomorrow

The core stage of China's Long March 5B rocket, which launched on Oct. 31, 2022, will re-enter Earth's atmosphere soon.Mashable/VCG. China's Long March 5B rocket which launched on October 31, 2022, is out of control after some technical issue and it is now heading toward Earth. The 50,000-pound rocket the size of two trailer trucks is said that it will crash sometime on November 5th, but scientists are not able to track the exact location of the crash.
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: US Customs finds dangerous invasive species on ship from China

Border enforcement officers recently discovered moth eggs on a cargo ship coming in from China that were laid by an invasive species labeled by the U.S. as a “serious threat.”. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in September found four masses of Asian gypsy moth eggs on a Panamanian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
Gizmodo

After 3 Months in Space, China's Mysterious Spaceplane Ejects Unknown Object

The saga of China’s spaceplane continues as the experimental vehicle just released a mystery object that’s now closely trailing behind in low Earth orbit. On Monday, the United States Space Force’s 18th Space Defense Squadron tracked an object in a similar orbit to the spaceplane, SpaceNews first reported. The object appeared to be very close to the spaceplane. So close, in fact, that the Space Force unit had to make sure it was a separate object before it was entered into the database as such. The object may have been ejected earlier from the spaceplane, perhaps between October 24 to 30, but it got added to the database on October 31, according to a tweet by Robert Christy from Orbital Focus.
Space.com

Space.com

