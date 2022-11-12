Read full article on original website
Iowa, Seton Hall face first true tests
Iowa and Seton Hall will get their first true tests of the season Wednesday night when they face off as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games in Newark, N.J. A classic strength-against-strength should be on tap. Fran McCaffery’s Iowa teams are known for their scoring, while first-year Seton Hall coach Shaheen Holloway wants defense to be his team’s identity.
Love, Nance help No. 1 North Carolina beat Gardner-Webb
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)Barely a week into the season and there’s impatience for No. 1 North Carolina. The Tar Heels can hardly wait to get better and start showing it. ”We’re used to it by now,” guard Caleb Love said. ”We’re only three games in, but the mistakes we’re making at both ends of the court are unacceptable. We’re going to fix it. It’s everybody.”
Appleby’s 3 lifts Wake Forest past Utah Valley in OT, 68-65
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP)Tyree Appleby knocked down a 3-pointer with a half-second left after a floor-length pass to give Wake Forest a 68-65 overtime victory over Utah Valley on Tuesday night. The Wolverines, who played with the lead for most of the second half, tied the game at 65-all with 3.3...
Thiam, House spark High Point over Lees-McRae 100-83
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP)Abdoulaye Thiam had 23 points, Jaden House scored 22 and High Point defeated Lees-McRae 100-83 on Tuesday night. Thiam was 8 of 12 shooting (7 for 10 from distance) for the Panthers (3-0). House added seven rebounds and three steals. Zach Austin hit three 3-pointers and scored 19.
Pitt hosts Duke as both aim for strong finishes
Duke and Pitt have bigger visions of how this season can turn out. The teams play Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh with second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division possibly at stake. But at this point, despite what both coaches say, what both teams are really playing for...
