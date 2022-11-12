Effective: 2022-11-14 14:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-14 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Snow will be ending from west to east late this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge and Olmsted Counties. In Wisconsin, Buffalo County. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

BUFFALO COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO