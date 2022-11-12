A Manhattan man was among two killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 driven by 34-year-old John Wagnaar III was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 at around 3 a.m. and collided with a Honda Civic head on. Wagnaar’s vehicle then rolled into the median and caught fire. The other vehicle came to rest partially on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The crash occurred near mile marker 315, about two miles east of the Manhattan interchange.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO