Read full article on original website
Related
b1047.com
Manhattan man dies in wrong way crash on I-70
A Manhattan man was among two killed early Saturday morning in a head-on crash on Interstate 70 in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Ford F-150 driven by 34-year-old John Wagnaar III was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I-70 at around 3 a.m. and collided with a Honda Civic head on. Wagnaar’s vehicle then rolled into the median and caught fire. The other vehicle came to rest partially on the north shoulder of the eastbound lanes. The crash occurred near mile marker 315, about two miles east of the Manhattan interchange.
b1047.com
Manhattan mobile home destroyed by fire
Firefighters responded Saturday night to a fire at a mobile home in Manhattan’s Redbud Estates neighborhood, shortly before 9:30 p.m. According to Deputy Manhattan Fire Chief Ryan Almes, two occupants and one dog were able to escape prior to crews arrival. Initial reports stated people were possibly in the home at the time of the fire, but a thorough search was done and found no one inside. No injuries were reported.
b1047.com
MATC breaks ground on Advanced Technology Center
Manhattan Area Technical College officially broke ground on the first of four phases as part of their ‘Building HIRE Education’ plan. The new Advanced Technology Center will replace the inadequate modular units that are currently in use on campus. MATC President Jim Genandt explained more about this brand...
Comments / 0