Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles has announced that he will enter his name in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. “First, I want to Thank the man above for putting me in this position and blessing me with the opportunity to play college football. Second I would like to thank Alabama A&M University, Coach Maynor and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me a chance to play football and graduate from the illustrious Alabama A&M. I've gained and created several relationships that will last me a lifetime. I have made this decision because I believe it will benefit my health and future. In December, with 1 year of eligibility left I will enter my name into the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer.”

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO