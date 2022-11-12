ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Local athletes sign letters of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s nothing like the dream of a High School student-athlete accepting a scholarship offer. North Alabama continues the tradition of area standouts signing letters of intent to continue their respective playing careers. Huntsville High School Swimmer Madelyn Yates signed her letter of intent to South...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama A&M's Gary Quarles announces he will enter transfer portal

Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles has announced that he will enter his name in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. “First, I want to Thank the man above for putting me in this position and blessing me with the opportunity to play college football. Second I would like to thank Alabama A&M University, Coach Maynor and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me a chance to play football and graduate from the illustrious Alabama A&M. I've gained and created several relationships that will last me a lifetime. I have made this decision because I believe it will benefit my health and future. In December, with 1 year of eligibility left I will enter my name into the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

High school athlete signing days

One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police officer involved in one of two...
DECATUR, AL
WHNT News 19

Remembering the Airport Road Tornado

On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
RAINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion has announced she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn. Lee became the fifth straight American to...
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Madison flyover resolution

DECATUR, AL
CBS 42

Missing Cullman County teenager located

UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Madison approves $37 million flyover ramps into Town Madison

The westbound flyovers are coming to Town Madison. The Madison city council on Monday approved through a series of votes the construction of ramps that will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Toyota Field as well as an array of restaurants and retail shops.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the Para-cycling road World Cup will be coming to Huntsville in 2023. Huntsville hosted two Para-cycling road events with United States Paralympics Cycling over the last two years and will now host a cycling event for a third straight year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

