Village of Promise Hosts 'One Table' Event to Celebrate Diversity With a Free Thanksgiving Meal at Big Spring ParkZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Exciting Kayak Expansion to Apollo Park is Coming to MidCity in Huntsville, AL and Kayak Bass Fishing NewsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Despite Many Urban Growth Projects, There is a Growing Concern About the Lack of Affordable Housing in Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
WAFF
Local athletes sign letters of intent
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s nothing like the dream of a High School student-athlete accepting a scholarship offer. North Alabama continues the tradition of area standouts signing letters of intent to continue their respective playing careers. Huntsville High School Swimmer Madelyn Yates signed her letter of intent to South...
This Alabama City Made The List Of Worst Cities To Visit
After living in Alabama for a little over three years, I have to admit something people may not like. Every city in this state isn't the best destination someone would want to visit. Miles and miles of roads and fields aren't the best things that attract visitors you know?. I...
WAAY-TV
Alabama A&M's Gary Quarles announces he will enter transfer portal
Alabama A&M running back Gary Quarles has announced that he will enter his name in the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. “First, I want to Thank the man above for putting me in this position and blessing me with the opportunity to play college football. Second I would like to thank Alabama A&M University, Coach Maynor and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me a chance to play football and graduate from the illustrious Alabama A&M. I've gained and created several relationships that will last me a lifetime. I have made this decision because I believe it will benefit my health and future. In December, with 1 year of eligibility left I will enter my name into the transfer portal as a Grad Transfer.”
WAFF
High school athlete signing days
One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. One of four teenagers involved in Decatur single-vehicle wreck has died from their injuries. Police officer involved in one of two wrecks on Memorial Pkwy.
Remembering the Airport Road Tornado
On November 15, 1989, a destructive F-4 tornado tore through Madison County. Around 4:30 p.m., the tornado touched down on Madkin Mountain on Redstone Arsenal, southwest of Huntsville. The storm struck during the start of rush hour and moved across two major highways. A total of 21 people died and 463 people were injured. Nineteen […]
WAFF
Turbo Coffee: Huntsville’s newest spot for coffee
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - What used to house Huntsville’s largest cotton mill is now home to some of the area’s best restaurants and hang out spots — including Turbo Coffee. In 2015, the coffee shop started with humble beginnings in the back of Greasy Hands...
southerntorch.com
Grizzard Joins Ministry team at RFB
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- Rainsville First Baptist Church proudly announces the addition of Max Grizzard as Associate Pastor and Pastor to Students and Families effective November 9, 2022. David O. Cofield serves as the Pastor of Rainsville First Baptist Church. Grizzard has served on staff at Ponderosa Student Ministries for 22 years,...
Whataburger to break ground on new location
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
WAFF
2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women’s all-around gymnastics champion has announced she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn. Lee became the fifth straight American to...
Habitat for Humanity raises the walls on newest Huntsville home
Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley began construction on a new home in Huntsville on Saturday.
WAFF
Madison flyover resolution
Missing Cullman County teenager located
UPDATE: Amelia Johnson has been located, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. Original: Cullman County Sheriff’s searching for missing teenager CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Amelia “Mia” Johnson, 17, was last seen in the Good Hope area around 4:30 […]
Madison approves $37 million flyover ramps into Town Madison
The westbound flyovers are coming to Town Madison. The Madison city council on Monday approved through a series of votes the construction of ramps that will connect westbound traffic on I-565 to Town Madison, the sprawling mixed-use development that’s home to Toyota Field as well as an array of restaurants and retail shops.
WAFF
Woman killed in crash on Moores Mill Road identified as Madison Co. Schools employee
MOORES MILL, Ala. (WAFF) - The woman killed in a crash on Moores Mill Rd. on Monday morning has been identified. According to ALEA, Kristin E. Masterski of Hazel Green was killed Monday morning in a crash near Eakins Rd, four miles north of Huntsville. Masterski’s 2021 Ford Explorer collided...
WAFF
Para-cycling Road World Cup coming to Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday that the Para-cycling road World Cup will be coming to Huntsville in 2023. Huntsville hosted two Para-cycling road events with United States Paralympics Cycling over the last two years and will now host a cycling event for a third straight year.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
WAFF
Female pedestrian hit in Huntsville in critical condition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI responded to the call of a female pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Monday night. The call came in at 8:08 p.m. and happened on University Drive between Boxwood Drive and Henderson Road. Don Webster with HEMSI, says the woman is in critical condition and...
