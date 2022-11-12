ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brawley, CA

KYMA News 11

Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond

The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SOMERTON, AZ
foxla.com

Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials

IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
thedesertreview.com

Catalina Garcia Cardenas

Catalina Garcia Cardenas (83), of Brawley, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 12, 2022. She was a beloved wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Catalina was born January 9, 1939, in San Jose de Ayala Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Feliciano Garcia, and Rosa Aguilar...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo honors the King of the Cowboys

BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.
BRAWLEY, CA
kyma.com

Local Veterans locked out of healthcare

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

El Centro Library opens to serve local residents

EL CENTRO — Residents, library staff members, and elected officials celebrated the opening of its newest building—the El Centro Library— with food, gratitude, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and tours of the library Thursday, November 10. The El Centro Library occupies a total of 19,811 square feet of...
EL CENTRO, CA

