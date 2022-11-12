Read full article on original website
Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond
The man accused of murdering two men was seen in court Tuesday after allegedly killing two people in Somerton last Saturday, where he learned he's now facing six felony charges tied to both murders. The post Suspect of two murders in Somerton held on no bond appeared first on KYMA.
SoCal prison investigates death of inmate as homicide
Officials at Centinela State Prison are investigating the death of an inmate as a homicide, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials
IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
Person shot on third street in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said one person was shot Monday morning on Third Street near Avenue A. The post Person shot on third street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Defense for man accused of murdering half-brother, sister-in-law requests more time
(KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of murdering his half-brother and sister-in-law was back in court today. The defense for 63-year-old Jerry Klahn requested an additional 60 days to proceed saying the state has not provided some medical documents they need. Klahn was extradited from Phoenix in early August after...
YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to a report of a burn victim. The post YFD responds and aides a burn victim on Monday appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation
A male victim died of a gunshot wound on Saturday, November 12, 2022, according to a press release. The post YCSO, YPD and others assist SPD in homicide investigation appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro police release new details on drug deal
El Centro Police say the two men involved in a drug deal are back on the streets. The post El Centro police release new details on drug deal appeared first on KYMA.
Fatal collision on South Frontage Road
On Friday, November 11, 2022, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a motorcycle-vehicle collision. The post Fatal collision on South Frontage Road appeared first on KYMA.
Catalina Garcia Cardenas
Catalina Garcia Cardenas (83), of Brawley, passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones on November 12, 2022. She was a beloved wife, amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Catalina was born January 9, 1939, in San Jose de Ayala Huanimaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Feliciano Garcia, and Rosa Aguilar...
Brawley Cattle Call Parade celebrates "Wrangler Jeans and Rodeo Dreams"
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Parade attracted a crowd that lined both sides of the 1.5 mile street parade route stretching from Western Avenue towards Palm Avenue on the east side of the city Saturday, November 12. About 100 marching participants drew cheers and applause from the audience.
Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo honors the King of the Cowboys
BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.
Local Veterans locked out of healthcare
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma VA Clinic continues to remain closed affecting over 4,262 of our local veterans. While the closure was to be temporary, the doors at the building remain locked as the government is having issues with lease negotiations with this location. Leaving local vets in...
Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed
The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (DLLC) said they issued an order to suspend the liquor license to the owners of 85350 Sports & Pizzaria in Somerton, Arizona. The post Somerton restaurant under investigation and temporarily closed appeared first on KYMA.
Strong and gusty winds for our Wednesday
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Stronger winds will start to arrive as early as tonight with gustier winds for our Wednesday. A Wind Advisory is now in effect until 4 p.m. tomorrow (PST) for portions of Southeastern California and the Lower Colorado River valley for gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph.
Yumans take a walk around the park to end Alzheimer’s
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents across Yuma embarked on a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease on Saturday, November 12, 2022. West Wetlands Park was the sight of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Straightaway, The opening ceremony began at 9:00am with the walk taking place at 9:30am.
Imperial's newest apartment complex groundbreaking ushers in affordable housing for the elderly
IMPERIAL — Two white canopies and a food truck occupied the southwestern intersection of Tenth Street and Imperial Avenue during the groundbreaking ceremony of Imperial's newest apartment complex on Monday, November 7. Located on the northwestern lot of land opposite of the Subway restaurant, the event had elected officials,...
El Centro Library opens to serve local residents
EL CENTRO — Residents, library staff members, and elected officials celebrated the opening of its newest building—the El Centro Library— with food, gratitude, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and tours of the library Thursday, November 10. The El Centro Library occupies a total of 19,811 square feet of...
