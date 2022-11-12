BRAWLEY — The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo stands were filled almost to the brim on its third and last day of the season Sunday, November 13. For more than 40 years, an afternoon rodeo event followed the Saturday Cattle Call Parade, then, a second rodeo later in the evening at the Brawley Cattle Call Arena. The third rodeo took place the following Sunday afternoon.

