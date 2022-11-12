ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHIO Dayton

UD Hall of Famer George Janky dies at 74

DAYTON — University of Dayton Hall of Famer and former Flyer George Janky has passed away at 74 years old. The university issued the following statement in response to his passing:. The University of Dayton mourns the passing of George Janky, whose career bridged the Fieldhouse and Arena eras....
DAYTON, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald

Bellbrook holds signing event

Four Bellbrook senior athletes participated in a letter of intent signing ceremony on Wednesday in (L-R) Bennett LaPalm, McKenna Melton, Teagan Melton, and Alanna Vavao. LaPalm will play baseball at the University of Dayton, the Meltons signed with Marshall University for volleyball, and Vavao committed to the University of New Haven for volleyball.
BELLBROOK, OH
WDTN

Springfield rolls Centerville for spot in reg. final

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield cruised past GWOC rival Centerville in Friday night’s Div. 1 regional semifinal 42-14 to advance to the Wildcats’ fourth-straight regional championship. Springfield (11-1) will face Olentangy Liberty (8-5) in the regional final next Friday at 7 p.m. at a neutral site location.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Milton-Union continues perfect season into reg. finals

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Milton-Union football team defeated Brookville in the Div. 5 regional semis 38-6 on Friday as the Bulldogs improve to 13-0 on the year, punching their ticket back to the regional finals for the first time since 2012. Milton-Union has outscored its opponents and astounding 577-60. The Bulldogs will now face […]
WEST MILTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community

I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton snowfall breaks 128-year-old record

Dayton’s first snowfall of the season was a record-setting one. The day’s 1.8 inches shattered the old record of 1 inch set way back in 1894, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Dayton’s earliest measurable snow occurred Oct. 18, according to NWS. It’s average first measurable...
DAYTON, OH
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WDTN

Family, friends remember Hilliard man killed in Texas air show crash

DALLAS, Texas (WCMH) — A Hilliard man was among the crewmembers who died after two aircraft collided during a Texas air show. A 30-year member of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol, Major Curtis J. Rowe, 64, died Saturday while performing an aerial demonstration at the Wings Over Dallas air show at the Dallas Executive […]
HILLIARD, OH
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into home in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE: (7:21 P.M. Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022) – A Huntington family tells WOWK 13 news they were not home when a car crashed into their house this afternoon. According to officials on scene, the incident happened near a credit union and a drive-thru ATM. The son tells WOWK 13 News he was nearby and heard […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man killed in Gallia County crash

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a crash in Gallia County, Ohio. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Gregory Martin, of Gallipolis, was killed in a car crash on SR 141 near milepost 2 in Gallia County on Nov. 11 at 12:21 a.m. OSHP says the road was closed for about […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Every day is Veterans Day in this Ohio town

Along Route 50, in the village of Owensville, the telephone poles hold a gallery of pictures that ensure every day feels like Veterans Day. “They’re 5-foot tall and 30-inches wide,” said Owensville police Chief Mike Freeman. Freeman got the idea of banners honoring veterans from the village of...
OWENSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Residents question use of former OLBH property

RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
RUSSELL, KY

